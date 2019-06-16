Pacific Swim Team Head Coach Kathleen Westfall saw many positives in her team’s opening meet Monday afternoon.
Pacific hosted Royal Acres in the season opener. Computer problems around many combined races made getting final results difficult. Westfall said the team is still trying to pull the correct information from the results.
Overall, Westfall was pleased.
“The atmosphere at the pool was tremendous,” she said. “The weather was absolutely beautiful and we finished our first meet of the season when it was still light outside. Our team is small this year, but our hearts and determination are bountiful.”
Brie Brown and Gabe Rio swept their respective races. Brown competed in the individual medley, freestyle and backstroke. Rio won the individual medley, freestyle and butterfly in his age group.
Two-event winners were Reilly Lawler, Maebry Mullinax, Sam Durnal, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Isabel Rio.
First-time swimmers included Martha Etter, Emily Henke, Brenden Henke, Sam Henke, Gus Knott and Gunner Knott, Westfall reported.
Several swimmers also competed in new events.
Sam Durnal won the boys 9-10 individual medley while Elise Durnal finished third in the girls 11-12 individual medley.
Ilana Reeder, Kiersten Wade and Grant Vessels each finished second in their first 50-meter races.
Westfall was proud that most of the swimmers dropped time in at least one race in the meet.
“Over 95 percent of the team dropped time in at least one event,” Westfall said. “They were Lauren Callahan, Jack Donovan, Megan Donovan, Sam Durnal, Elise Durnal, Jack Esslinger, Sarah Esslinger, Will Jett, Nick Johanning, Jake Larkins, Aidan Lawler, Reilly Lawler, Mari Lopez, Crystal Martin, Rhyan Murphy, Maebry Mullinax, Zoe Nowlin, Isla Van Deven, Ady Vessels, Kiersten Wade, Luke Wade, James Wamsley and Demi Yoakum.”