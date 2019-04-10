Three teams stymied the Pacific offense Friday and Saturday at the Hollister/Logan-Rogersville Baseball Festival.
The Indians (2-7) fell in all three contests. Hollister (6-5) picked up an 8-2 victory against Pacific Friday and the Indians were twice held scoreless Saturday by Joplin (6-3), 10-0, and Logan-Rogersville (8-3), 13-0.
Hollister
Pacific got out to a two-run lead in the top of the second inning when a pair of bases loaded walks to Faolin Kreienkamp and Tyler Anderson each forced in a run.
The Indians held Hollister off the scoreboard until a six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning put Hollister out in the front.
The Tigers added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Anderson threw 4.2 innings for Pacific and was charged with six unearned runs on five hits. He struck out two.
TJ Griffith recorded one out and allowed two unearned runs on two walks.
Dylan Myers pitched the final frame for the Indians.
Pacific put together four hits in the contest, highlighted by an Alec Lonsberry double.
Myers, Gavin Racer and Nick Hoerchler each singled.
Griffith and Hoerchler scored the two Indian runs.
Jordan Cowsert walked twice. Anderson, Hoerchler, Carter Myers and Kreienkamp all walked once.
Griffith and Hoerchler stole two bases apiece.
Joplin
The Indians were limited to just three hits against the Eagles Saturday.
Dylan Myers doubled.
Racer and Jayden Mach each rapped out a single.
Joplin scored twice in the first inning, once in the second, three times in the third and four times in the fourth while blanking Pacific.
Tanner Biedenstein took the loss on the mound for the Indians. He allowed eight runs, six earned, in three innings pitched. Biedenstein surrendered eight hits and walked three batters with two strikeouts.
Sam Stoltz fired the final two innings. He allowed two runs on three hits.
Logan-Rogersville
The Wildcats started off with a two-run first inning before adding six runs in the second frame, two more in the third and three in the fourth.
Pacific connected for just two hits in the contest, a pair of singles by Griffith and Cowsert.
Racer pitched 2.1 innings for Pacific, allowing 10 runs, four earned. Racer surrendered eight hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Cowsert threw 1.2 innings and surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks. Cowsert recorded two strikeouts.
The Indians returned to Four Rivers Conference competition Monday at home against New Haven. Pacific will next be in action Wednesday, hosting Fox in nonleague play at 4:30 p.m.