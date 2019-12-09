What started as a big lead for Pacific turned into a tight battle.
Pacific (2-2) edged Festus (0-1) for a 53-51 boys basketball road win Tuesday.
The Indians started out in full control with an 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Festus clawed away at that lead in the second period, but Pacific held a 28-21 advantage at the half.
The Tigers closed all the way to within one point at the end of the third quarter, leaving Pacific with a slight 38-37 margin.
The Indians scored 15 points in the final quarter to Festus’ 14 in order to hang on for the win.
Don’TA Harris scored a game high of 18 points in the contest for the Indians.
Jeremiah Murray and Gavin Racer both finished with eight points.
Gavin Bukowsky, Devin Casey and Jack Meyer all scored five points.
Quin Blackburn and Dylan Myers chipped in with two points each.
Harris posted eight rebounds to again lead the team.
Blackburn, Murray and Myers each grabbed six rebounds.
Racer pulled down five rebounds. Bukosky and Meyer both posted two boards and Casey grabbed one.
Harris picked up four assists. Bukowsky and Myers had two assists apiece. Meyer and Racer both dished out one assist.
Myers picked up three steals. Murray and Racer each stole two and Bukowsky stole one.
Casey delivered a blocked shot.
Cole Rickermann led the Tigers with 14 points.
Festus had two other players get into double digits as Collin Reando netted 13 points and Damarion Anderson scored 11.
Daibrion Barker notched six points, followed by Cayse Martin with three points, and Austin Coale and Isaac Stucke with two points apiece.
Next up for the Indians will be a trip to Bishop DuBourg Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.