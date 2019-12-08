Pacific begins the search for a new head football coach after the resignation of Clint Anderson Wednesday.
Anderson led the Indians to a 16-54 record during seven seasons as the team’s head coach.
The most successful of those seasons came in 2017 when the Indians went on a four-game winning streak from Weeks 2-5 and finished just one game out of first place in the Four Rivers Conference standings at 4-2 in league play and 5-5 overall.
“I was largely supported by administration because we held our players to high behavior and academic standards,” Anderson said in a press release announcing his resignation. “Our coaching staff instilled character in our athletes, served in the community, and worked hard to improve the culture in the stands. I tried to identify reasons why kids quit football before they got to high school and tried to fix those issues. I know a lot of young men that left the program better men than when they came into the program. I believe they will be able to pull from the lessons that football taught them as they move through adulthood.
“I’m proud of how many of my players joined, continue to serve in the military and the respect my players give to those that have served our country,” Anderson continued. “I’m proud that my teams always played with a ‘blue-collar’ attitude. Despite losing, they would continue grinding and working hard. I hope that Pacific Football is a better place than it was before I was hired and that the program is able to achieve a level of consistent success in the future.”
Pacific will begin its search for a new head coach for the program immediately, the release states.
“Clint did an outstanding job providing great leadership to our football program,” Pacific Athletic Director Andy Herbst is quoted in the release. “Coach Anderson’s work ethic for the program was second to none. He had a great desire to see our kids reach their potential on the football field, but an even larger passion for teaching the athletes how to be a good teammate and citizen. He was instrumental in establishing several programs that recognized veterans and those that served in our armed forces.”
The Indians finished 1-9 in 2019 for the second season in a row. Pacific will graduate 14 seniors from this season’s roster.