League play for the Lady Indians ended with a bang.
Pacific (12-8, 6-1) clinched second place in the conference Tuesday with a 14-0 home win against New Haven (5-9, 3-4). The Lady Indians then ended the week in exciting fashion at home against Windsor (10-11), winning 3-2 on the final at-bat.
New Haven
Pacific pitcher Taylor Hanger limited the Lady Shamrocks to just two hits in a five-inning complete game shutout effort. Hanger recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed one walk.
“Taylor Hanger pitched a great game,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “I was worried about her after she took a shot in the stomach off of a Lutheran South bat on Monday but she was a little sore but toughed it out.”
Her counterpart, Brenna Langenberg, threw four innings and allowed six earned runs on 15 hits and six walks with seven strikeouts.
“It’s hard to overcome nine errors against bad teams,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “It’s almost impossible against good teams like Pacific. Pacific put the ball in play and we were not able to make the simple plays we needed to help ourselves. On the other side, we didn’t put the ball in play to force them to make plays so it was a pretty easy night for them.”
Pacific slugger Annie Mueller clubbed her 40th career home run and her 11th of the season in the bottom of the fourth.
Most of the Pacific damaged came during an eight-run second inning. The Lady Indians also scored twice in the first inning, twice in the third and twice in the fourth.
Of 15 Pacific hits, Mueller and Maddie Greco each had three.
Lilly Prichard, Rachael Ray and Hanger collected two hits apiece.
Bella Walker, Kaylee Patton and Olivia Walker had one hit apiece.
Hanger and Bella Walker both tripled.
Greco doubled twice. Mueller and Prichard both hit a double.
Mueller finished with a team-leading four runs batted in. Greco, Patton and Hanger drove in two runs each. Prichard, Bella Walker and Olivia Walker each collected one RBI.
Mueller scored four runs. Prichard scored twice. Bella Walker, Greco, Ray, Patton, Alexis Cookson, Olivia Walker, Callie Rowbottom and Caitlyn Snider scored one run each.
Mueller, Greco, Ray, Patton, Cookson and Olivia Walker all reached on walks.
Ray stole two bases. Mueller, Greco, Patton and Olivia Walker each stole one.
New Haven’s two hits were a double by Mackenzie Wilson and a single by Lexy Sidwell.
Windsor
After Pacific scored one run in both the first and sixth inning and Windsor scored once in the fourth, the Lady Owls were able to push across a tying run in the top of the seventh.
The game didn’t stay tied for long as after a leadoff out, Mueller drew a walk and Greco delivered a game-ending double to center field, driving Mueller in all the way from first base.
“This was a really good softball game,” Lewis said. “There was great pitching, good defense with only one error per team, and some good hits.”
It was the second hit of the game for Greco, who previously singled and was hit by a pitch twice.
Hanger pitched all seven innings and allowed two unearned runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Lilly Prichard doubled and singled with an RBI.
Olivia Walker and Bella Walker both singled.
Bella Walker and Patton were both hit by pitches.
Mueller walked three times and scored twice.
Shelby Hootman drew a walk and scored.
Pacific will next play Monday at Lakeview Park against Washington at 4:30 p.m.