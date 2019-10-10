Everything came up Dutchmen in Week 6.
Owensville (4-2, 2-1) rolled to a 40-2 home win over Pacific (0-6, 0-4) in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Dutchmen led 21-0 after the first quarter of play and 33-0 at the half.
“(It was a) very disappointing effort across the board,” Pacific Head Coach Clint Anderson said. “Owensville came out firing, got us down early and we never responded. Owensville was better in all aspects of the game.”
Pacific gained the only points of the third quarter on a defensive safety.
Week 7
Pacific will travel to Festus this coming Friday.
The Tigers have won the last nine meetings between the two teams, dating back to 2010.
Festus won, 32-14, at Pacific last season.
The Tigers offense has been heavily skewed toward the run this season with senior running backs Jack Robinson and Jayden Rystrom splitting a high percentage of the work out of the backfield.
Robinson has gained 564 yards and nine touchdowns on 94 carries.
Rystrom has carried the ball 37 times for 382 yards and six touchdowns.
Sophomore Cole Rickerman is the primary quarterback at Festus with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Week 6 Stats
Pacific gained 152 rushing yards and 87 passing yards at Owensville Friday.
Colton Thompson was 10-26 passing for 87 yards with two interceptions.
Thompson was the leading rusher with 53 yards on 22 carries.
Robert Schmidt gained 84 rushing yards on four carries and caught one pass for eight yards.
Makai Parton picked up 12 yards on five carries and Grant Hall carried once for three yards.
Hall made three catches to lead the team in receiving yards with 36.
Trevor Hill grabbed four catches for 25 yards.
Coby Moeller and Hall led the defense with six tackles apiece. Moeller made two assists.
Jeremiah Murray and Parton both made five tackles. Parton had two assists and Murray one.
Schmidt turned in four tackles and one assist.
Austin Bush, Hill, Jackson Roloff and Sam Williams each made three tackles. Williams made three assists. Bush, Hill and Roloff each had one assist.
Ian Scott made two tackles.
Liam Sitek, Ted Toney and Thompson each made a tackle.
Thompson, Toney and Josh Rash all had an assist.
Scoring Plays
Owensville started the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Decker to Derek Brandt less than 90 seconds into the first period.
Cason Gray added the second Dutchmen touchdown a little over two minutes later.
Decker added a touchdown run of 52 in the first quarter and then an 18-yard scoring run in the second period.
Decker then found Brandt for another passing score, this time for 42 yards, with 11 seconds left in the half.
Pacific’s safety was the only score of the third quarter.
Austin Lowder gained a one-yard touchdown run for Owensville halfway through the fourth quarter to bring the score to its final total.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+0+2+0=2
Owensville – 21+12+0+7=40
First Quarter
OWE – Derek Brandt 69 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 10:38
OWE – Cason Gray 80 punt return (Whelan kick), 8:18
OWE – Decker 52 run (Whelan kick), 5:00
Second Quarter
OWE – Decker 18 run (attempt failed), 2:18
OWE – Brandt 42 pass from Decker (attempt failed), 0:11
Third Quarter
PAC – Safety, 0:14
Fourth Quarter
OWE – Austin Lowder 1 run (Whelan kick), 6:15