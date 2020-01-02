While the first two rounds of play did not end in favor of the Lady Indians, Pacific closed out the holidays with a win.
The Lady Indians (5-4) concluded the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament Saturday with a 67-55 win against University City (2-7) in the seventh-place game. After a tightly-contested first-round loss to Lindbergh, Pacific also followed up with a 56-40 loss against Francis Howell North (2-7) Friday in the consolation semifinals.
University City
Pacific held a 9-8 lead after one quarter and took a 22-20 lead into halftime. Pacific’s lead slowly, but steadily grew in the third quarter and reached 40-35 at the end of that period.
The Lady Indians outscored University City, 27-20, in the final quarter.
Pacific was led by four players in double figures in the final round of the tournament.
Cori O’Neill ended with the high mark of 17 points. Annie Mueller scored 13 points, Brenna Moore 12 and Lilly Prichard 10.
Kiley Stahl added five points, and Alaina Greer and Shelby Kelemen both finished with four.
O’Neill posted a double-double, adding 14 rebounds to go with her 17 points. She also blocked four shots and picked up one steal and one assist.
Mueller came down with six rebounds. Stahl grabbed three rebounds. Kelemen, Moore and Prichard each recorded two rebounds. Hannah Bruns and Greer were each credited with one rebound.
Mueller and Prichard both made two assists. Greer, Kelemen and Moore each recorded one assist.
Moore grabbed two steals and Greer stole one.
Kelemen and Prichard each blocked two shots. Greer, Moore and Stahl all blocked one.
Howell North
O’Neill again led Pacific with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She also dealt out two assists and blocked two shots.
Prichard finished with eight points. Stahl scored seven. Moore and Mueller both added four points. Greer and Kelemen each finished with three points.
Kelemen and Prichard both made four rebounds. Stahl had three rebounds, and Moore and Mueller rebounded two apiece.
Mueller and Bruns each contributed one assist.
The tournament concludes 2019 for the Lady Indians, who will ring in the new year Friday on the road at De Soto, starting at 7 p.m.