The Lady Indians came away from the Sullivan Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday with a winning record.
Pacific (7-5) won three of five games at the event, finishing in sixth place overall.
The Lady Indians won in pool play against Windsor (2-3), 9-5, and Eldon (0-3), 13-7, before taking a 15-3 loss against Logan-Rogersville (9-1), all on Friday.
Saturday, Pacific started with a 10-3 win against Lutheran South (6-3) before dropping the fifth-place game to Northwest (9-2), 7-4.
Northwest
The final game of the tournament was a big improvement for the Lady Indians, who allowed 21 runs against Northwest during the regular-season opener back on Sept. 5.
Pacific has six hits in the game, including the 10th home run of the young season by senior slugger Annie Mueller.
Mueller finished 2-3 at the plate in the game with the long ball, a single, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Maddie Greco, Kaylee Patton, Lilly Prichard and Bella Walker all added singles for the Lady Indians.
Patton and Walker both stole a base.
Prichard drew the only walk issued by Northwest pitcher Vanessa Cardenas, who pitched the complete game and struck out six.
Walker made her pitching debut in the contest, allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks in 4.2 innings in the circle. She struck out one.
Taylor Hanger pitched just 0.1 of an inning in the game, allowing no runs and one walk.
Lutheran South
Pacific rapped out 16 hits in the consolation bracket semifinals against the Lady Lancers.
The Lady Indians had two three-run rallies in the bottom of the fourth and seventh innings and added one run in the first, second, fifth and sixth frames.
All three of the Lutheran South runs came in the top of the sixth.
Hanger fired the complete game for Pacific, allowing one earned run on nine hits and no walks, striking out five.
Prichard led the way for the Pacific bats with four hits, a double and three singles, scoring twice and driving in a run while stealing three bases.
Rachael Ray went 3-5 with a double and two singles, driving in two runs and stealing a base.
Caitlyn Snider had a 3-4 game at the plate, scoring twice, driving in a run and stealing a base.
Greco doubled and singled with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
Walker collected hits on two singles and scored a run. Mueller was 2-3 with a home run, two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs. Molly Prichard singled and scored a run.
Pool Play
Hanger was 1-1 in the circle during pool play, allowing seven earned runs over 12.1 innings pitched and recording eight strikeouts. Batting, Hanger picked up a single and three RBIs in pool play.
Mueller pitched 3.2 innings against Eldon to earn the win, allowing four earned runs.
At the plate, Mueller collected six hits, including a home run and five runs batted in, crossing the plate herself five times.
Lilly Prichard rapped out four singles and scored four runs, driving in two and stealing three bases.
Greco totaled three hits, a double and two singles, and drove in four runs, scoring once.
Olivia Walker picked up four hits, scored four runs and drove in a run.
Ray doubled with two singles, scored four runs, drove in three and stole a base.
Bella Walker picked up three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Patton doubled and singled with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Molly Prichard doubled and scored twice.
Snider scored a run.
Pacific returns to Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, where the Lady Indians are 2-0 on the season, playing on the road at Hermann at 4:30 p.m.