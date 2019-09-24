Another softball game between Union and Pacific was decided on the last at-bat.
Pacific (8-6, 4-0) won at home Thursday against Union (3-6, 2-2), 5-4, in nine innings.
It was a key Four Rivers Conference win for Pacific, allowing the Lady Indians to keep pace with unbeaten Sullivan in the league standings.
Pacific previously won against Union in the final at-bat two weeks ago in the final round of Union’s home tournament.
“That feels really good to know we can take some hacks and get to (Kelsie Hardester),” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “Hopefully, it’s the same with Sullivan. We hope we can get (Addison) Purvis’ number a little bit too and get the bat on some balls.”
The game featured multiple momentum swings with the last swing going in Pacific’s favor.
“I can’t really pinpoint any one thing that went wrong,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “I know we misread a ball or two in the outfield, but they were still well hit. Lots of different things could have (gone) a lot of different ways and I think that ball game could have (gone) a different way too.”
Union broke a 0-0 tie Thursday in the fourth inning on Caroline Dunne’s two-run home run before adding a third run in the top of the fifth.
Pacific came back to tie it in the bottom of the sixth with Bella Walker delivering the key knock, a two-RBI double to the left field wall with two outs.
The score remained tied until Union was able to push across a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.
That advantage was quickly erased as Walker led off the bottom of the inning with a home run.
Following up on that momentum, Pacific got a one-out double from Lilly Prichard.
A dropped third strike against Olivia Walker set Pacific up with runners on the corners and one out.
Annie Mueller’s flare to shallow left field then drove in the winning run.
While neither team used their primary pitcher in the first meeting at the tournament, both teams sent out their aces for conference play.
Pacific’s Taylor Hanger earned the win. She threw all nine innings, accumulating 133 pitches thrown. Hanger recorded nine strikeouts and walked six while giving up three earned runs on five hits.
“Taylor has been getting better and better,” Lewis said. “We’ve had a lot of games and she’s pitched a lot here lately. ... From the beginning of the year to now, it’s been much improved and she’s really stepping up her game.”
Kelsie Hardester was equally impressive in the circle for Union, striking out 10 and walking one while allowing four earned runs on 11 hits over 8.1 innings.
“She pitched a fantastic game,” Poggas said.
Bella Walker ended with three hits in the game, scoring once and driving in three.
“She had a good night tonight,” Lewis said just prior to announcing that Walker would get the game ball.
Mueller, Maddie Greco and Callie Rowbottom all collected two hits for the Lady Indians.
Rowbottom, Prichard and Rachael Ray each had a double.
Prichard, Greco, Ray and Rowbottom each scored a run.
Rowbottom picked up one RBI.
Olivia Walker placed a sacrifice bunt.
Mueller drew the only walk issued by Hardester and stole a base.
Dunne had two of Union’s five hits, adding a single and a walk to her two-run blast.
“She works and she works hard,” Poggas said. “If f there is anybody that I’d like to see in that kind of spot and do that, it’s her. We’re all just really excited for her. That’s her second one of the year.”
Reagan Rapert, Kieley DeWitt and Hailey Earney all singled for the Lady ’Cats.
Rapert, Sydney Eads, Dunne and Skylar San Souci each scored for Union.
Rapert also drove in a run and stole a base.
The Lady Indians will look to continue their unbeaten run in conference play Tuesday, hosting Owensville at 4:30 p.m.
Union hosted Hillsboro Friday in nonleague play and will travel to St. James for FRC action Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.