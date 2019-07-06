After weeks of trying to start the season, the Pacific Dive Team finally got the chance to compete last Saturday.
Seven Pacific divers took part in a Gateway Swimming and Diving League meet at Lindgate. The host side won by a 52-22 score.
Pacific had three event winners.
Emily Bell was the champion in the girls 15-18 division.
Gus Knott was the winner in the boys 9-10 division.
Lyla Lloyd captured the girls 11-12 division.
The girls 11-12 group was Pacific’s most successful on in the meet. Following Lloyd was Ilana Reeder, who captured second place.
Grant Vessells was the second-place finisher in the boys 11-12 event while Gunner Knott captured third place in the boys 8-Under event.
Weather has been Pacific’s worst enemy so far this season.
The Pacific divers have had multiple events, including the home meet against Missouri Athletic Club West, called off due to inclement weather. The team is trying to reschedule some of those.
Pacific is scheduled to dive in the championship meet at Cool Dell July 14 starting at 7:30 a.m.