Dominic Curry scored with 3:01 remaining in regulation Thursday to help the Pacific soccer Indians complete an undefeated run through the Four Rivers Conference.
Pacific (12-6, 6-0) defeated Union (14-7, 3-3) at Stierberger Stadium, 1-0.
“I was happy to get the win,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “It was a rough week for our guys, getting beat by Northwest and then the way that Washington game ended. We really needed to end the week on a win.”
Pacific actually sewed up the outright league title when Sullivan knocked off Union Tuesday, 1-0.
“We already had the conference clinched, but to end the conference undefeated is what we really wanted,” Knott said. “We wanted to turn things around and redeem ourselves this season.”
The goal was Curry’s seventh of the season. He is second on the team in overall scoring with 23 points. He has added 11 assists.
Bailey Hoehne, Pacific’s No. 1 goalkeeper, made 15 saves in the shutout.
Jacob Sauvage leads Pacific in scoring with 10 goals and six assists for 26 points. Lucas Goughenour has netted eight goals this season.
The Indians went undefeated in the league while Union and Sullivan tied for second. Besides the losses to Pacific, the two teams split with each other with Sullivan winning over Union Tuesday at home, 1-0.
St. Clair rounded out the FRC standings, going 0-6 against league opponents.
Last year, Union and Sullivan shared the league title.
“This is a conference that’s become extremely competitive,” Knott said. “All of our games between us, Union and Sullivan were all one-goal games.”
Union’s top scorer is Isaac Boboc, who has 15 goals and four assists for 34 points.
Jack Wagnaar has six goals and 10 assists for 22 points while Isaiah Cojucaru has netted six goals with two assists.
Evan Hall has scored five goals with six assists. Diego Orozco is second on the team in assists with nine to go with two goals.
Union-Sullivan
Union’s hopes of earning a share of the FRC title died Tuesday in Sullivan in a 1-0 defeat.
Sullivan’s Ethan Kackley scored in the opening half and that was the only tally of the game. Andrew Bell assisted.
Kaleb White made three saves in the game to earn the shutout.
Union Assistant Coach Brady Weinhold commented as the pages were being completed.
“The last two conference games of the season were battles,” Weinhold said.
“We always know going to Sullivan that it’s going to be a hard-fought close game,” Weinhold said. “I thought we played very well throughout most of the game. We had some quality chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Give credit to Sullivan’s defense, they played a very well organized game in the back. We had one break down in our backline which resulted in the lone goal scored by Kackley.
“Going into the Pacific game, we were missing a handful of starters due to a multitude of reasons including injuries and card accumulations,” Weinhold said. “We knew this would be another conference battle especially after the 1-0 game at Pacific in overtime. Being shorthanded, we had some players step up into new roles and really show some promise for the future.”
Weinhold said Will Herbst and Luke Smith played key roles on the field and Evan Hall played goal.
“With conference being over, we have one away game left in Warrenton as we start preparing for district,” Weinhold said. “Our district seems very balanced. All of the games that were played during the regular season between these district teams were all one-goal games, so it should be a very exciting district tournament hosted by us.”