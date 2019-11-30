Using two big runs in the first half, the Pacific Indians cruised past the Union Wildcats Tuesday in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 73-30.
“We came out and I thought our defense wasn’t real good early in the game,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We were trading baskets with them early in the game. Defensively, we talked with them about a few things we needed to do and they adjusted. Our help defense got better. When that got better, everything seemed to make our offense go. We got some turnovers and made them take some bad shots. We got rebounds and transition scores.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said Union got what it deserved.
“When you don’t play any defense and give up layup after layup, this is what’s going to happen,” Simmons said. “Those are things we’ve worked on every day and we didn’t do it. Kudos to them, they whooped us. Their team was ready to go. We’ll come out, learn from it and get better tomorrow in practice.”
Pacific advances to face Ft. Zumwalt North, a winner over North Tech, 80-42, Friday in the semifinals. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s going to take a good game,” VanLeer said. “They’re big and strong, they shoot it and they’re well coached. Defensively, we’re going to have to outwork them. We’ve got to rebound. They have a size advantage on us. If we can get position, block out and rebound, hopefully we can come out on top.”
Union plays North Tech Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
“We’re a young team, so every night is going to be a learning experience,” Simmons said. “I thought after tonight, we’ve got a lot to learn.”
Pacific scored the final eight points of the opening quarter to lead 16-9 after eight minutes. Union briefly led twice, 7-6 and 9-8, before Pacific went on its run.
“Our kids came to the huddle at the end of the first quarter and said they’re tired,” VanLeer said. “So, I said let’s take it to them, stay after them and push the pace of the game. Our conditioning paid off tonight.”
The Indians netted 18 points in a row in the second quarter to lead 44-14 at the half. It was 61-20 through three quarters.
“We made too many mistakes defensively and they made us pay,” Simmons said.
Pacific knocked down nine three-point baskets during the contest out of 22 attempts. Union had three three-point baskets.
“I would say we shot pretty well from the three-point line,” VanLeer said. “This offensively was one of the better first-game performances we’ve had over here in a long time.”
The Indians made it to the free-throw line 19 times, sinking 12 of those attempts. Union was 7-17 from the stripe.
VanLeer was happy with his rotation with eight players seeing significant playing time.
“I think any of the eight who played tonight could go into the starting lineup,” VanLeer said. “They would give us a different look. All of the kids who played tonight came out and gave everything they had.”
Don’TA Harris was the leading scorer with 18 points. He came off the bench and added five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Harris was 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Gavin Bukowsky scored 17 points and hit three of the three-point shots. He also had three assists and one rebound.
Dylan Myers and Devin Casey each scored 12 points. Myers added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Casey hit four three-point baskets while adding three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Quin Blackburn, a freshman, had six points (one three-point basket), five rebounds and four blocked shots.
Carter Myers had four points with one three-point basket. He added four assists, a rebound and a blocked shot.
Gavin Racer netted four points with four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Jeremiah Murray didn’t score, but he was Pacific’s leading rebounder with seven. He also had two blocked shots and two steals.
“Our guys shared the ball unreal tonight,” VanLeer said. “Many times, we made the extra pass to get the shot we needed.”
Kaden Motley, a sophomore making his varsity debut, scored 10 points to lead Union.
Peyton Burke, Union’s lone returning starter, scored six points during his playing time. Burke missed last week’s jamboree with an injury and still is recovering.
Caleb Mabe scored four points while Jackson Dickinson and Matthew Seely each had three. Austin Helms and Lance Corum ended with two points apiece.