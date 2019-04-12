With five event wins and 15 top three finishes, the Pacific Indians outpaced the competition Friday at the St. James Relays.
Pacific won the boys competition with a total of 172.5 points. Eldon was the winner in the girls competition with 185 points.
“Besides those wins, we all did a great job competing and growing as a team,” Pacific Boys Head Coach Steve Musial said.
The Lady Indians finished second with 109 points, followed by St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs with 90 points. Other girls scores included St. James (78 points), Steelville (73), Salem (47), Cuba (37), Newburg (17), Bourbon (three) and Vienna (two).
“We had a lot of girls finish in top scoring positions in both individual events and relays,” Pacific Girls Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “It was nice to see performances improve.”
The remaining boys scores were St. James (148 points), Salem (107), St. Clair (84.5), Steelville (69), Vienna (37), Bourbon (27), Eldon (23), Newburg (17) and Cuba (16).
“The meet at St. James on Friday was good for our team,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said. “We had many athletes who set their own personal records. There were also many events where our athletes ended up in the top five. ... We are proud of the effort we saw on Friday and we look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish as we enter the medal meets over the next few weeks.”
Boys
• 100-meter dash — Grant Conway of St. James won in 10.97. St. Clair’s Tyler Stark took second and Pacific’s Robert Schmidt finished third.
• 200-meter dash — Conway won again in 23.07. Bryan Marlin of Salem finished second. St. James’ Austin Ridenhour took third.
• 400-meter dash — Eldon’s Samuel Rivera won in 53.1. Salem’s Marlin took second and Mason Parker of St. James claimed third.
• 800-meter run — Pacific swept the top three positions in the race with Will Green winning in 2:10.92. Noah Benzabeh finished second and Bailey Hoehne third.
• 1,600-meter run — Green picked up another win in 4:44.45. Benzabeh was second and Pacific teammate Ben Brunjes took third.
• 3,200-meter run — Steelville’s Ty Merseal won in 10:52.36. Pacific’s Brunjes was second and Steelville’s Luke Sutton third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Conway of St. James won in 14.27. His teammate, Connor Gorrell, took second. Pacific’s Brayden Van Meter finished third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Conway won once again in 38.69. Van Meter was second and Gorrell third.
• 400-meter relay — St. James runners Tyler Recker, Ridenhour, Gorrell and Parker won in 46.59. St. Clair finished second and Pacific third.
• 800-meter relay — Pacific’s team of Ryan Krupinski, Vincent Hoffman, Van Meter and Schmidt took first in 1:37.74. St. Clair took second and Salem third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Hoffman, Trevor Compton, Van Meter and Hoehne won for Pacific in 3:45.04. Salem was the second-place team and St. James took third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Steelville’s Gunner Merseal, Luke Sutton, Justin Reiner and Ty Merseal won in 8:48.39. Pacific finished second and Bourbon third.
• Shot put — Salem’s Kolson Seay was the winner at 47-2. Vienna’s Gavin Weathers finished second and Salem’s Sam Ball took third.
• Discus — Weathers won the event with a mark of 153-11. Seay took second and Salem’s Brandon White was third.
• High jump — Isaac Bradshaw of St. James won with the top height of 5-10. St. Clair’s Rafael Allen finished second and Steelville’s Damon Frisk placed third.
• Long jump — St. James’ Recker won at 19-6. Ridenhour was second for St. James and Steelville’s Hunter Rivera took third.
• Triple jump — Allen of St. Clair won at 40-6.5. Newburg’s Caleb Austin placed second. Austin Dunn finished third for St. Clair.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Gavin McDonald won at 14-1. St. Clair’s Brendinn Webb finished second. Salem’s Jake Barton placed third.
McDonald set a new Pacific school record in the event.
Girls
• 100-meter dash — Alohilani Bursey won for St. Clair in 13.32. St. James’ Hunter Pitts was second and Steelville’s Laine Cottrell third.
• 200-meter dash — St. James’ Heather Pankey won in 28.36. Pacific’s Megan Felts placed second and Eldon’s Nicole Reynolds third.
• 400-meter dash — Kristan Wilson of Eldon finished first in 1:07.13. Steelville’s Lauren Davis was second. Eldon’s Alivia Beanland took third.
• 800-meter run — Eldon’s Lauren Imler took first in 2:36.32. Second place went to Steelville’s Alyssa Church and third to Newburg’s Annaleese Logan.
• 1,600-meter run — Pacific’s Katie Prada won in 5:56.05. Eldon’s Emily Guthrie took second and St. Clair’s Alyssa McCormack third.
• 3,200-meter run — Alyssa Church won for Steelville in 13:06.2. Her teammate, Breann Church, took second. Eldon’s Emily Guthrie was third.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Grace Liebhart won in 17.97. St. James’ Mackenna Rodgers took second and Cuba’s Alexis Birkner third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Pankey took first for St. James in 51.32. Pacific’s Prada finished second. Eldon’s Cassidy Prater took third.
• 400-meter relay — St. Clair’s relay team of Hannah Machelett, Morgan Juergens, Ally Newton and Bursey won in 53.62. Pacific finished second and St. James third.
• 800-meter relay — Machelett, Juergens, Newton and Bursey won again in 1:54.21. St. James took second and Pacific third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann, Nicole Reynolds, Kristan Wilson and Lauren Imler won in 4:26.57. Second place went to Pacific and third to St. James.
• 3,200-meter relay — Eldon’s Imler, Guthrie, Haley Thompson and Mariah Wardenburg took first in 10:58.88. Pacific took second. St. Clair placed third.
• Shot put — Eldon’s Haley Clifton won at 37-7. St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn placed second and Eldon’s Taylor Henderson took third.
• Discus — Eldon’s Clifton had the top throw of 118-11. Henderson of Eldon took second and St. Clair’s Jolee King finished third.
• High jump — Eldon’s Beckmann won with a height of 5-1. St. Clair’s Amber Ortmeyer took second and Cuba’s Charley Leonard took third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Bursey won with the top jump of 15-1. Steelville’s Sydney Booker took second and St. James’ Raina Forstrom finished third.
• Triple jump — Steelville’s Lauren Davis posted the top mark at 33-6.5. Eldon’s Beckmann was second and Anna Herbert third.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Casie Cullinane improved her own school record in the event, winning at 10-8. Full results for the girls pole vault were not available.