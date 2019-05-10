The Pacific soccer Lady Indians are back in the win column.
Pacific (7-11) shut out Affton (7-9-1) for a 2-0 road win Monday, snapping a five-game skid
The two teams saw each other previously this season, in the consolation final of the Windsor Tournament. That contest was a 4-0 win for Pacific on April 4.
Abby Layton and Paige Allen provided the scoring for the Lady Indians Monday. Haley Lucas and Allen were credited with the two assists.
The score remained at 0-0 for the first hour.
“The girls played well against an aggressive Affton team,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “Both goals came in the last 20 minutes of the game and I was impressed with the stamina of each one of them, they never gave up.”
Freshman goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded six saves and notched the shutout, Pacific’s fifth of the season.
“Carly Clark, Holly Bibb and Morgann Harrison played amazing, defending the back with great success that allowed for the shutout,” Kelm said. “Even with missing players and injuries, I was impressed of how the girls stepped up their game and kept working.”
Pacific is scheduled to conclude the regular season on the road at Northwest Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
The Lady Indians will host the Class 3 District 9 Tournament, beginning Monday, and will play top-seeded Union in the first round at 5 p.m.