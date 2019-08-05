Athletes at Pacific High School have one more option of how to spend their fall.
The school added girls golf for the upcoming fall season to go with five returning sports — football, softball, volleyball, boys soccer and cross country.
Practices can begin the week of Aug. 12.
The new girls golf program will practice at Birch Creek Golf Club from 4-6 p.m. With the school only recently adding the program at the July school board meeting, a girls golf head coach has not yet been announced.
All other fall coaches will return this season for Pacific.
The football program, led by Clint Anderson, will practice from 4-7 p.m.
Softball Head Coach Tonya Lewis’ Lady Indians will practice from 6-8 p.m.
In the gym, Kersten McDonough returns for a second season as the Lady Indians volleyball coach. Her team will practice from 4-6 p.m.
Another second-year head coach, Jesse Knott, returns to lead the Indians soccer team. His squad will practice from 7-9 p.m.
Head Coach Justin Perriguey’s cross country team will hold practices at Shaw Nature Reserve from 4:30-6 p.m.
Pacific requires athletes to complete an online athletic registration prior to tryouts or practice.
Students must also have a current physical completed and on file with the Athletic Office prior to participation.