Owensville’s Dutchgirls earned the right to take on top-seeded Sullivan in the Class 3 District 7 softball semifinals with a 2-1 win over Union Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Union finished its season with an 11-11 record.
“Kudos to Owensville for coming out ready to play,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We didn’t capitalize when we got runners on and they did. That makes a big difference.”
Union was the fourth seed for the tournament and beat Owensville (13-12) in Four Rivers Conference play, 6-0. The Dutchgirls learned from that and adapted.
Much of the credit belongs to Addison Wright, who held Union batters to just one run on five hits and a walk. She struck out six.
The game was the final one of Kelsie Hardester’s Union career and she held the Dutchgirls to two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks. She struck out 10.
“Kelsie pitched a good game,” Poggas said. “We had a few misreads and an error on the infield that cost us a few runs and came up with a couple solid hits at the right time. That was enough to beat us.”
Owensville scored a run in the fourth and added another in the fifth before Union’s Reagan Rapert homered in the bottom of the fifth inning. Neither team scored again.
Each team had five hits.
Rapert led Union with two hits while Hardester, Kieley DeWitt and Ella Wells also singled.
“We put a runner on base in almost every inning and couldn’t push one across,” Poggas said. “That’s not going to help us win games. Reagan did a great job of trying to get something started in the sixth with her home run, but we didn’t follow up with anything else.”
Anna Finley had two hits for Owensville, including a triple. Caelie Horstmann doubled and Hailey Boyer and Wright singled.
Hailey Earney walked for Union. Kaitlyn Nelson walked twice for Owensville and Leah Reed reached base once.
Rapert scored and drove in Union’s run.
“Kelsie, Syd (Eads), Caroline (Dunne) and Kelsey McPherson have been great teammates for four years,” Poggas said. “They put in the time and effort. They’re some of the nicest people you’ll meet too. They left their mark on our program and we’re better because of them. They will be missed tremendously.”
Owensville’s runs were scored by Finley and Reed. Finley and Boyer recorded RBIs.
In Thursday’s semifinal game, Sullivan eliminated Owensville, 12-2. Sullivan plays Friday against Pacific for the title.