Orange turned out to be better than Green last Tuesday night.
Guest Owensville (9-9-1, 1-2) defeated New Haven (7-14-1, 1-2) in Four Rivers Conference volleyball, 25-18, 25-22.
“We played OK, better than the last time we played them,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We just had a hard time consistently putting the ball away.”
Ellie Westermeyer led the Lady Shamrocks in kills with five. McKenzie Pecaut and Maria Sheible each had two while McKenzie Overschmidt, Hannah Rethemeyer and Alaina Scott had one kill apiece.
Overschmidt was the digs leader with nine. Lauren Hoerstkamp was next with six digs. McKenzie Pecaut and Westermeyer each had five while Morgan Branson posted three. Payton Burkhardt, Natalie Pecaut and Sheible posted two digs apiece.
McKenzie Pecaut had seven assists, Westermeyer was next with two and Overschmidt and Rethemeyer each had one.
McKenzie Pecaut served three aces. Westermeyer was next with two.
Rethemeyer, Sheible and Hoerstkamp had one ace apiece.
Owensville’s statistics were not available at deadline.