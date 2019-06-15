It was Union’s home opener.
But it was Oaks Landing’s victory Monday.
Oaks Landing won the summer swim meet over the Squids, 261-228.
Oaks Landing edged Union in girls races, 131-124, and outscored Union in boys races, 130-104.
Union stays home next Monday, hosting Pacific in another Spitz Division meet starting at 6 p.m.
Monday’s meet opened with individual medley races and Union’s winners were Raegan Rice, Nicholas Haberberger, Gisele Bolzenius, Lillian Schmieder and Andrew Haberberger.
Katie Melton took second.
Union’s third-place finishers were Reagan Melton and Mikayla Weber.
Next up was freestyle and Union’s winners were Regan Molitor, Katherine Haberberger, Wyatt Bobo, Hunter Smith and Lillian Schmieder.
In the breaststroke, Union’s winners were Isabella Weber, Kennedy Melton, Edward Weber, Katherine Haberberger, Katie Melton and Andrew Haberberger.
In the freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• Girls 6-Under team of Vivian Weggemann, Isabella Weber, Lilah Williams and Rebecca Cash;
• Boys 6-Under team of Dalton Duffie, Landry Kriete, Chase Jensen and William Melton;
• Boys 11-12 team of Tristan Fusco, Nicholas Haberberger, Wyatt Bobo and Lucas Gremaud;
• Boys 13-14 team of Cale Linton, Tristen Mosher, Hunter Smith and Thomas Crane;
• Girls 15-18 team of Lillian Schmieder, Emma Adams, Katie Melton and Aine Callahan; and
• Boys 15-18 team of Jaxon Horn, Tyson Schrader, Andrew Haberberger and Thomas Crane.
In the backstroke races, Union’s winners were Katherine Haberberger, Raegan Rice, Wyatt Bobo, Gisele Bolzenius, Hunter Smith and Andrew Haberberger.
Union’s butterfly winners were Edward Weber and Katie Melton.
In the medley relay races, Union’s winners were:
• Boys 8-Under team of Christopher Luckner, Edward Weber, Walt Bobo and Roan Callahan;
• Girls 13-14 team of Cierra Loepker, Mikayla Weber, Katie Melton and Gisele Bolzenius; and
• Boys 13-14 team of Tristen Mosher, Hunter Smith, Caleb Linton and Samuel Leeker.