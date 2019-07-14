Hitting the road for the final time this season, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates fell Monday to Oaks Landing, 303-220.
Pacific completed the season with a 2-3 mark in dual meets and hosts the Spitz Division Championship Meet Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
In Monday’s road meet, Oaks Landing edged Pacific in girls races, 149-123. The margin was greater on the boys side, where Oaks Landing outscored Pacific, 154-97.
The first event was the individual medley. Pacific’s winning swimmers were Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy, Gabe Rio, Brianna Brown and Jake Larkins.
Pirates placing second were Miah Bonds, James Wamsley, and Isabella Rio.
Alex Pins placed third.
In the freestyle races, Pacific’s winners in scoring heats were Lauren Callahan, Issac Van Deven, Rhyan Murphy, Elizabeth Wamsley and Jake Larkins.
Next up was breaststroke and Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan, James Wamsley, Rhyan Murphy, Gabe Rio, Isabella Rio and Jake Larkins.
In the freestyle relay races, the girls 15-18 team of Jonni Sever, Elizabeth Wamsley, Brianna Brown and Isabella Rio was the only Pacific winning team.
In the backstroke event, Union’s winners were Jack Donovan, Drake Hoffmann and Brianna Brown.
Pacific’s butterfly winners were Demi Yoakum, Samuel Henke, Samuel Durnal and Isabella Rio.
Medley relay races closed the meet. Pacific’s winners were:
• Boys 9-10 team of Brenden Henke, Augustus Knott, Samuel Durnal and Luke Imus;
• Boys 11-12 team of Grant Vessells, Issac Van Deven, James Wamsley and Nicholas Johanning;
• Girls 13-14 team of Natalie Hoffmann, Rhyan Murphy, Adyson Trower and Sarah Esslinger; and
• Girls 15-18 team (exact swimmers not listed).