Northwest’s Lady Lions soccer remained unbeaten Thursday.
The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs (1-2) fell at home, 1-0, to the Lady Lions in nonconference play.
“I was happy (for us) to battle with them,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Sometimes you play a 1-0 game and you feel fortunate that it was 1-0. However, I felt this was a very equal game.”
The Lady Lions scored the only goal about 10 minutes into the second half.
St. Clair’s Courtney Williams recorded eight saves.
“I think they are one of the better teams we’ve played this year,” Isgrig said. “They’ve only given up one goal and they played in that Rolla Tournament.”
The lone goal Northwest surrendered this season was to St. Francis Borgia Regional in the first game of the Rolla Tournament.
“I’ve been coaching here for five years and it was probably the most physical game we’ve had in five years,” Isgrig said. “... Our girls didn’t back down from it or retaliate.”
In the last three meetings between the two teams, Northwest swept by a combined score of 17-0.
Isgrig pointed out the play of defenders including Haley Buscher, Gracie Sohn and Erin York in limiting Northwest.
“I thought Madison Husereau played one of her best games for us that’s she’s played in four years,” Isgrig said. “She played hard and positioned herself well.”
St. Clair will next play on the road at Borgia Monday at 6:30 p.m.