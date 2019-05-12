A three-run fourth inning made the difference.
That was the only inning Northwest (6-15) scored, but it was enough for a 3-2 home win against Pacific (4-12) to end the regular season.
The Indians scored once in both the third and fourth innings of the contest.
Pacific gathered five hits on the day, all singles.
Tyler Anderson went 2-3, stole two bases and scored a run to lead the Pacific offense.
Dylan Myers, Carter Myers and Gavin Racer had one hit apiece.
Jordan Cowsert walked and reached a second time when he was hit by a pitch.
Carter Myers scored the other Pacific run.
Tanner Biedenstein was the Indians’ pitcher of record. He went four innings to open the game and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Jayden Mach pitched the final three innings without allowing a run. He surrendered two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Pacific begins postseason play Friday in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Union. Pacific plays third-seeded Sullivan in the first round of action at 4 p.m.