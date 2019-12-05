Union’s comeback attempt fell just short Friday afternoon against North Tech, 51-49.
“I think both games (North Tech and Owensville) were a snapshot of who we are right now,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Our mistakes come in clusters and put us behind. We’re fighting, but we just can’t get over that hump for what we want. We’ve just got to clean it up. We’ve got to cut down on turnovers and get stops when we need them. It will come. We felt like we had a shot to win both of them.”
The Wildcats (0-2) were tied with North Tech (1-1) after one quarter of the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament consolation semifinals, 10-10.
North Tech picked up the pace in the second quarter and led 28-20 at the half. It was 43-37 for the Golden Eagles after three quarters.
Union fought back in the fourth quarter, but North Tech was able to hold on for the 51-49 victory.
Sophomore guard Kaden Motley led Union with 17 points during the contest. He hit two three-point shots and went 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Senior forward Caleb Mabe netted eight points, including going 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Junior Austin Helms and sophomore Matthew Seely each had seven points.
Helms went 5-6 from the free-throw line while Seely hit a three-point shot and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Collin Gerdel scored six points.
Sophomore Tanner Hall added a three-point basket.
Junior Lance Corum went 1-2 from the free-throw line for his point.
North Tech was paced by senior Julius Francis, who scored 18 points. He knocked down four of seven free-throw attempts, all in the third quarter.
Senior Trevon Jackson scored 14 points with six of those coming in the final quarter.
Bryson Fraction, a senior guard, netted nine points.
Senior Jordan Hall checked in with eight points.
Michael Thomas added two points.