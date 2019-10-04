Scoring four times in the top of the eighth, North County pushed past the Union softball Lady ’Cats at Wildcat Ballpark Monday afternoon, 10-6.
Union (8-9) finishes out Four Rivers Conference play against Owensville Tuesday at home before playing Thursday at St. Francis Borgia Regional. The Borgia game starts at 4 p.m.
Despite the final outcome, Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said there were positives in Monday’s game.
“We played a good game,” Poggas said. “We hit well and Kelsie (Hardester) did great. They can hit though, so I give them credit. We got up pretty quick so that was good to see. I was happy with the girls. We made a few small mental errors but overall, I wasn’t disappointed in the game.”
North County scored two runs in the top of the second, but Union came back with four in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the fourth.
North County tied it, 6-6, in the top of the sixth, and won it in the eighth.
Hardester pitched the entire game, allowing 10 runs on 18 hits and two hit batters. She struck out nine.
Offensively, Reagan Rapert had three of the 10 Union hits, including a pair of doubles.
“Reagan has really been putting a good bat on the ball,” Poggas said. “She is quickly becoming one of our team leaders.”
Sydney Eads singled twice. Caroline Dunne doubled while Kelsie Hardester, Anna Scanlon, Kieley DeWitt and Kylie Hardester singled.
Kelsie Hardester, Scanlon and Kylie Hardester walked.
Dunne was hit by a pitch.
Alyssa Bush stole a base and Ella Wells sacrificed.
Kylie Hardester and Logan Baeres each scored twice. Rapert and DeWitt scored once.
Rapert drove in four runs while Eads added two RBIs.
Emma Becker led North County with five hits, including a pair of doubles.
Kiersdan Davis tripled and Kennedy Kohler doubled.
Davis pitched the first 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks. She struck out three.
Kohler was the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings while allowing two hits, one walk and a hit batter. She struck out five.