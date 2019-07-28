Eight teams, 14 games, four days.
In review, the Ninth District Tournament moved smoothly this season.
In the end, top-seeded Washington Post 218 defeated No. 2 Elsberry Post 226 for the title Sunday night at Blanchette Park in Elsberry, 11-2.
Washington and Elsberry were the only two teams in the district this season to have winning league records. Post 218 went 16-0 while Elsberry was 11-5.
The rest of the teams were at or below the .500 mark.
Three programs went 8-8 with St. Peters Post 313 getting the nod over St. Charles Post 312 and Sullivan Post 18.
St. Clair Post 347 went into the tournament at 7-9 in the regular season as the sixth seed while Hannibal Post 55 was 6-10 and New Haven Post 366 ended 5-11.
Wentzville Post 323 was the lone team to miss the postseason tournament at 3-13.
The tournament had been scheduled to start Wednesday, July 17, but was pushed back after a line of thunderstorms moved across the district around game time. At Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, the teams were in the dugouts when the storm hit. Heavy rain soon rendered the field unplayable for the night.
With a deadline to get two teams qualified for the Zone 1 Tournament, organizers had to move fast. The tournament was pushed back one day with the first-round games played last Thursday. It accelerated from there.
Washington Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 became the two teams moving to the Zone 1 Tournament in Trenton.
Washington had one close game, a 10-inning 4-3 win over Elsberry in the winners’ bracket final. Otherwise, it won easily, 11-0 over New Haven Post 366, 10-0 over St. Charles Post 312 and 11-2 against Elsberry in the title game.
Elsberry opened with a 5-3 win over Hannibal before beating St. Clair, 10-0. After losing to Washington, Post 226 beat St. Clair, 10-6, to reach the title game.
Otherwise, there were several results which could be taken as upsets, but probably shouldn’t be considering how closely the final standings closed out.
St. Clair made a run to third place in the final standings. Post 347 opened with an 11-0 win over St. Peters in the opening round. After falling to Elsberry, St. Clair eliminated New Haven Post 366, 4-3, before winning 15-12 over St. Charles.
St. Charles Post 312 was seeded fourth and ended fourth. It opened with a 7-2 win over Sulllivan before losing to Washington. In the losers’ bracket, it eliminated St. Peters, 6-5, before falling to St. Clair.
New Haven Post 366 and St. Peters Post 313 tied for fifth.
New Haven, the eighth seed, opened with a loss to Washington at Dutzow Ballpark. Post 366 recovered to beat Sullivan Post 18 in the tournament’s most bizarre finish.
The teams were tied 3-3 when a Sullivan player was ejected. Sullivan had 10 players to start and already had made one substitution. As that player could not re-enter for the ejected player, Sullivan had to forfeit as it didn’t have enough eligible players to continue the game.
New Haven, which won the 2017 Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament from the eighth seed, ran out of luck in the next round against St. Clair, losing by a run, 4-3.
St. Peters came back from its opening loss to eliminate Hannibal Post 55, 13-3, before losing to St. Charles.
Sullivan Post 18 and Hannibal Post 55 tied for seventh with each team going winless in the tournament.