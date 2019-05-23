Area American Legion baseball programs always have looked for future opportunities for their players.
This season, the Ninth District is taking an extra step. The district is sponsoring an Unsigned Senior Showcase event June 9 at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
The event is for American Legion baseball players in the Ninth District (Classes of 2019, 20 and 21) and is designed to help those looking for future playing opportunities the chance to impress college coaches.
“With the number of teams we have in the Ninth District, we are going to have over 100 players participate, so it is only for the Ninth District this year,” said Kent Getsee of Washington Post 218. Getsee was a driving force in creating the event.
The event will start with check-in for pitchers at 9 a.m. and position players at 9:30 a.m. The event starts at 10 a.m.
Players can register by emailing Getsee (getsee@post218baseball.com) or calling him at 636-262-8796 with the following information: name, full address, cellphone number, email address, high school, year of graduation, cumulative GPA and American Legion team name/location.
It will follow a traditional showcase format with speed, arm strength, pitching, fielding, hitting and game situations.
Colleges confirmed so far are Transylvania University, Quincy University, St. Louis Community College, Webster University, Maryville University, Missouri S&T, Jefferson College, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Lindenwood-Belleville.