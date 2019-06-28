While Elsberry Post 226 currently enjoys a lead in the Ninth District Senior standings, Washington Post 218 remains unbeaten in league play.
Officially, Elsberry (7-1) holds a one game lead over Post 218 (4-0) as of Tuesday morning. Washington does not have as many games played as the rest of the league after getting a late start to the season due to St. Francis Borgia Regional’s state championship run that involved more than half of the Post 218 roster.
Elsberry’s lone league loss came on June 2 when Post 226 split a league doubleheader at St. Clair Post 347’s Reed Field. St. Clair won the first contest, 5-2, before Post 226 claimed the nightcap, 7-0.
Post 218 will get its shot at Post 226 Sunday in a doubleheader at Elsberry’s Legion Field, starting at 1 p.m.
Also currently one game back of Post 226 in the district standings is St. Peters Post 313 (7-3).
Listed at 2.5 games behind the leader are Sullivan Post 18 (3-2) and St. Clair (5-4).
St. Charles Post 312 (3-4), New Haven Post 366 (2-4), Hannibal Post 55 (1-6) and Wentzville Post 323 (1-9) fill out the rest of the district standings.
Senior teams have two weeks remaining in the regular season with the final league game currently scheduled for July 9.
Ninth District representatives will advance to the Zone 1 Tournament.