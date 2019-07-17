One last Ninth District remains to be played this summer.
While the freshman state championship has been decided and a junior level state champion will be crowned this weekend in Washington, one more district title has to be determined.
At the senior level, the season will continue for Washington Post 218 (16-0), Elsberry Post 226 (11-5), St. Peters Post 313 (8-8), St. Chalres Post 312 (8-8), Sullivan Post 18 (8-8), St. Clair Post 347 (7-9), Hannibal Post 55 (6-10) and New Haven Post 366 (5-11).
St. Clair and Hannibal concluded the final two regular season games for he district Sunday at Reed Field, located in St. Clair’s Orchard Park. Those games were previously rained out on June 23.
Hannibal needed to win both games Sunday in order to take the sixth seed away from St. Clair. However, the teams split the two games to remain locked into the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds.
New Haven entered the final two games of the regular season in a tie with Wentzville Post 323 (3-13) for the final playoff spot. Last Tuesday’s 8-5 win for Post 366 at Wentzville clinched a playoff berth for New Haven. Post 366 followed that with a 16-3 romp over Post 323 at New Haven’s Legion Field Wednesday night to finish 5-11 in district play.
St. Peters earned the No. 3 seed in a three-way tiebreaker with St. Charles and Sullivan, based on head-to-head performance between those three teams. Post 313 finished with a 3-1 record against St. Charles and Sullivan while St. Charles was 2-2 in those games and Sullivan 1-3.
Washington Post 218, which posted a perfect record in district play during the regular season, will host New Haven Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in the first round of the tournament. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
In the other game on that side of the bracket, No. 4 St. Charles will host No. 5 Sullivan at Blanchette Park Wednesday at 7 p.m.
St. Peters and Elsberry will also host first-round games at the St. Peters City Centre Park and at Elsberry’s Legion Field, both starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Elsberry, the No. 2 seed, will host Hannibal and St. Peters, the No. 3 seed, will host St. Clair.
After the first round, the first two rounds of losers’ bracket games will be played at St. Peters City Centre Park while Blanchette Park in St. Charles will host the remainder of the games from the second round on.
The championship round is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m. with a second game to follow at 8:30 if necessary.
Washington Post 218 and the tournament winner will advance to the Zone 1 Tournament in Trenton July 25-28. Should Washington win the tournament, Elsberry Post 226 also would advance as the second-place team from the regular season.
Joining the two Ninth District teams will be host Trenton Post 31, the winner of the District 8 Tournament and the winner of the combined District 1-2 Tournament.