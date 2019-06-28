Nearly half of the Ninth District’s American Legion teams at all levels this summer are from Franklin County.
American Legion posts in Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair and New Haven are fielding 14 of the 29 teams registered for district play this year.
Washington Post 218 and Sullivan Post 18 each are fielding three teams.
Union Post 297, Pacific Post 320 and New Haven Post 366 have two teams apiece. Union and Post 320 are fielding Freshman (A) and Junior (AA) teams. New Haven has Junior and Senior (AAA) teams.
St. Clair Post 347 has a Senior team while Pacific Post 402 is fielding a Freshman team.
Three other programs from the area also have teams. Rosebud Post 587 has two teams at the Freshman and Junior levels. Warrenton VFW Post 2180 has a Junior team. Rhineland Post 147 is fielding a Junior team.
Overall, numbers are down at the Freshman level with only eight teams being fielded. Those are Washington Post 218, Union Post 297, Pacific Post 320, Pacific Post 402, Sullivan Post 18, Rosebud Post 587, Elsberry Post 226 and Hannibal Post 55. For the first time since Freshman Legion baseball started, there are no St. Charles County teams.
There are 12 Junior Legion teams registered, making it the most popular level this summer.
Teams playing Junior Legion ball are Washington Post 218, Union Post 297, Pacific Post 320, New Haven Post 366 (dropped over the weekend), Sullivan Post 18, Rhineland Post 147, Rosebud Post 587, Warrenton VFW Post 2180, St. Charles Post 312, St. Peters Post 313, Elsberry Post 226 and Hannibal Post 55.
There are nine Senior Legion teams this summer. They are Washington Post 218, St. Clair Post 347, New Haven Post 366, Sullivan Post 18, Wentzville Post 323, St. Charles Post 312, St. Peters Post 313, Elsberry Post 226 and Hannibal Post 55.
This is the first time in years that O’Fallon has been without a team. West is not playing this summer and O’Fallon has been in the league at times in the past as well.
Other teams have been active in all levels in the past, but are not fielding full programs this summer. Also, no district post is fielding multiple teams at an age group this year. Wentzville and St. Charles each fielded two Senior Legion programs last summer.