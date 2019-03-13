The Washington boys basketball team finished tied for second in the number of players tied for all-academic honors in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central this season.
Only Timberland had more players earn the distinction this winter with 10. Ft. Zumwalt South and Washington each qualified nine players for the honor.
Senior guard Rett Corley was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship honoree this season.
Joining Corley were fellow sportsmanship selections Jacob York (Ft. Zumwalt East), Sean Grimes (Ft. Zumwalt North), Cameron Miller (Ft. Zumwalt South), Carter McCain (Wentzville Liberty) and Amare Johnson (Timberland).
All-academic honorees for the Blue Jays include:
• Todd Bieg;
• Alec Brinkmann;
• Brigham Broadbent;
• Jeremiah Broadbent;
• Rett Corley;
• Zach Coulter;
• Jarrett Hamlett;
• Ryan Hoerstkamp; and
• Jack Lackman.