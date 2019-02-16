Make it 1-1.
That’s the record in boys basketball for New Haven (13-9, 2-3) and St. Clair (10-12, 3-2) head-to-head against each other this season. Just two weeks after losing to the Bulldogs in the Hermann Tournament, the Shamrocks turned the tables Friday in Four Rivers Conference play at St. Clair, winning 57-47.
New Haven held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but St. Clair overtook the Shamrocks for a 30-25 advantage at halftime.
The Shamrocks dominated the third quarter, 15-4, to take the lead back and held a 40-34 edge going into the final period.
Ethan Groner netted the final nine points of the third quarter, sandwiching a three-point play the hard way in between a pair of three-point baskets from beyond the arc. His first three of that run tied the score at 34 midway through the period and the Shamrocks shut out the Bulldogs for the rest of the frame.
If it wasn’t Groner coming up with the big shot for New Haven in the game, it was fellow senior Martin Lewis.
“It’s really nice to have senior leaders like that and guys who are good players like that to step up and hit big shots for us and they did tonight,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “... Especially as the second half went on, we just were able to get stronger as we went on. We’d get a stop and then get a bucket and then get a stop and get a bucket and just build a lead that way. I’m really proud of our kids for that.”
St. Clair opened the second period on an 11-3 run before things evened out before New Haven was able to get back-to-back threes from Groner and Lewis. After St. Clair sparked another run, this time getting eight unanswered points, Groner ended the half with a New Haven two.
“I thought we played a really good first half and in the second quarter we had some breaks go against us,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We were up five at halftime, but we could have stretched that out to a lot more and I thought that hurt us going into the second half.”
Groner led all scorers in the contest with 22 points. He added five rebounds and three assists.
Lewis posted 14 points with four assists, one steal and a block.
Joseph Rethemeyer netted eight points with four rebounds.
Luke Gerlemann chipped in six points with a team high of seven rebounds, along with three assists and one steal.
Trent Kormeier scored four points, all in the fourth quarter, as his hustle plays ensured New Haven held the momentum to open the final period. Kormeier also made two assists, one steal and one block.
“That’s what Trent does for us,” Peirick said. “I tell him all the time, ‘Trent, nothing you do for us is going to be pretty, but as long as you’re giving 100 percent like you always do, good things are going to happen,’ and sure enough he was able to do that. He made some big plays for us. When we win big games, Trent has a couple of signature plays on each of our big wins. We can’t win without Trent and his hustle.”
Jay Eichelberger rounded out the Shamrocks’ scoring with three points, adding three rebounds.
Christian Patterson and Levi Schroeder each made a rebound and Patterson was credited with one assist.
Senior Kamalei Bursey powered the Bulldogs with his double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Bursey also dished out one assist and grabbed one steal.
“I thought he rebounded the ball really well tonight and he attacked the ball really well,” Isgrig said. “He went at them early and we have to do a better job of getting him some touches in the second half there.”
Calvin Henry turned in nine points with three assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Michael Hughes put through eight points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Pepper Stark scored six points, Tyler Stark five and Justin Hoffman and Timmy Hoffman two apiece.
Timmy Hoffman grabbed six rebounds, Pepper Stark three, Tyler Stark two and Justin Hoffman one.
Timmy Hoffman grabbed two steals and Pepper Stark stole one.
Justin Hoffman and Pepper Stark each dished out two assists. Timmy Hoffman made one assist.
The teams were scheduled to continue conference play Tuesday with New Haven hosting Owensville at 7:30 p.m. and St Clair traveling to Pacific with a 7 p.m. tipoff.