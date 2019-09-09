Make it two wins for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks to start the new season.
It took three games, but the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks prevailed in their home opener Tuesday over Cuba, 25-6, 23-25, 25-15.
New Haven came back to sweep Belle Thursday, 25-18, 25-23.
Cuba
“McKenzie Pecaut and Maria Sheible started serving very strong for us,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “They each had some aces and put a lot of pressure on Cuba’s passers. Our play in the first set was very aggressive.”
Hoener indicated after the first game, New Haven slowed down.
“In the second and third sets, I thought we backed off, played it safe, and Cuba became a little more confident,” Hoener said. “We had too many unforced errors, but were still able to get a win.”
McKenzie Overschmidt led the team with five kills while Sheible had four, McKenzie Pecaut and Ellie Westermeyer added three apiece and Hannah Rethemeyer posted one.
Lauren Hoerstkamp and Overschmidt each had 12 digs and Sheible was next with 10. Westermeyer picked up seven, McKenzie Pecaut added four and Natalie Pecaut and Rethemeyer had one dig apiece.
McKenzie Pecaut dished out nine assists and Westermeyer added seven.
Alaina Scott had three blocks. Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each had two while McKenzie Pecaut added one.
McKenzie Pecaut served three aces. Westermeyer contributed two. Hoerstkamp, Natalie Pecaut and Sheible served one ace apiece.
Belle
“Our energy and enthusiasm could have been better,” Hoener said. “Natalie Pecaut stepped up serving wise for us and got us right back in the second set and finished it. It was a good night for New Haven volleyball. All three teams won in two sets.”
McKenzie Pecaut and Westermeyer tied for the kills lead with four apiece. Overschmidt was next with three. Rethemeyer and Scott each had one kill.
McKenzie Pecaut logged 10 digs. Hoerstkamp, Overschmidt and Westermeyer each had eight. Sheible picked up five digs, Scott had four and Natalie Pecaut and Rethemeyer each had one.
Westermeyer had seven assists and McKenzie Pecuat ended with four.
Rethemeyer had two solo blocks. Overschmidt, Natalie Pecaut and Scott had one solo block each. McKenzie Pecaut, Sheible and Westermeyer each had one block assist.
Natalie Pecaut served four aces. Hoerstkamp had two while Overschmidt and Sheible added one apiece.