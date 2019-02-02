Make it another streak for the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks.
And this one is of the good variety. The Lady Shamrocks defeated Silex at home Tuesday, 31-25, for the second win in a row.
Unfortunately for New Haven, the streak ended Thursday with a 58-34 loss at Warrenton.
New Haven (7-13) had lost seven in a row prior to Monday’s home win over Chamois, 39-36. The Lady Pirates had beaten New Haven in the consolation semifinals at the Hermann Tournament, 42-39.
“We played a really good defensive game, but our offense was not good at all,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We shot the ball poorly and even when we got good looks at the basket, our shots were way off the mark. It didn’t help that we were only 14-27 from the free-throw line either. But, we got the win and that is the main goal of every game.”
In Tuesday’s game, Silex led 6-3 after one quarter of a defensive struggle.
Shooting remained as cold as the wind chill outside as New Haven grabbed a 10-9 lead at the half.
Silex led 18-15 going to the fourth quarter.
New Haven outscored the Lady Owls by a 16-7 margin to win 31-25.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 13 points. She also recorded six steals, three rebounds and one assist.
Wilson hit two of the team’s three three-point baskets and went 5-8 from the free-throw line.
Makenzie Munsinger had the other three-point shot and she netted nine points on the night.
She was 4-6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
McKenzie Overschmidt posted five points with three rebounds and a steal.
Alexis Sidwell added two points with one rebound and one steal.
Claire Meyer and Hannah Rethemeyer each had one point. Meyer also had six rebounds and Rethemeyer pulled down two boards.
Ellie Westermeyer had two rebounds and an assist.
Silex statistics were not available as of deadline.
Warrenton
The host Lady Warriors won, 58-34.
Warrenton led 14-7 after one quarter, 24-11 at the half and 44-18 after three quarters. New Haven outscored Warrenton in the final quarter, 16-14.
Overschmidt was New Haven’s top scorer with 11 points while Wilson scored eight and Munsinger had seven.
“I thought we played pretty well in our halfcourt defense, but we really struggled in stopping them from pushing the ball up the court,” Peirick said. “We got beat back way too many times and they got easy layups. On the offensive end, we got plenty of good shots close to the basket, but just couldn’t get them to go in.”