Turning up the offense, the New Haven basketball Shamrocks opened the season Tuesday with an 84-66 home win over Belle.
“Overall, I’m very proud of how hard our kids played all night and how well we just played together,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Having a bunch of guys be able to contribute to a win is something we need to continue to do as well.”
The Shamrocks did their best to test the scoreboard’s capabilities, opening with an 18-9 first quarter. New Haven led at the intermission, 39-25. It was 62-38 through three quarters.
“We were too sloppy with our ball handling at times and got too casual with it a few times, and Belle was able to take the ball away from us like that,” Peirick said. “Overall though, 84 points is 84 points. I can’t really complain about our offense. Our guys shared the rock, executed, and finished plays in transition and in the half court.”
New Haven had balanced scoring.
“We did a really nice job of sharing the basketball,” Peirick said. “The ball didn’t stick in anyone’s hands at all. All of our guys played really hard and made positive plays for us. We did a nice job of getting great shots and putting the ball in the basket all night.”
John Liggett led the Shamrocks with 18 points and added two rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Jay Eichelberger scored 14 points with six assists and four rebounds.
Owen Borcherding netted 13 points with two rebounds and a steal. He also took a charge.
Luke Gerlemann posted 12 points, five rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
David Miller closed with 10 points, one rebound and a steal.
Demetri Pataky scored eight points with four rebounds and a steal.
Zachary Groner scored four points with six rebounds and two assists.
Matthew Otten had three points with an assist and a rebound.
Dominic Lewis scored one point. He also had an assist and a steal.
Jacob Engelbrecht had one point, one assist and one rebound.
Nolen Brown added one assist.
The Shamrocks knocked down six three-point baskets and went 16-28 from the free-throw line.
“Defensively, we were pretty good at getting into passing lanes, coming up with loose balls, and turning defense into offense,” said Peirick. “We did struggle to guard the dribble too often. We gave up some easy shots and put them at the free-throw line way too often because we wanted to reach and jump and swing instead of moving our feet. We need to get better in that area for sure.”