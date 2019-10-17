Bouncing back from dropping the second game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks claimed a three-game victory Monday at Linn.
New Haven (7-17) prevailed, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
Softball
In the other game at Linn, the host team defeated the softball Lady Shamrocks, 13-0.
“We didn’t hit or field real well, so we lost 13-0,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We only had two hits and committed five errors.”
New Haven returns to Linn later this week for its softball district. Linn is the top seed.
“It was not the way I had hoped to go into districts, but we have two days of practice before we play Belle in our first district game, so hopefully we can clean some things up in practice and be ready to compete.”