Jamborees?
They haven’t heard of them in New Haven.
The two New Haven sports teams eligible to play in the preseason scrimmage events are declining to participate once again this year.
New Haven fields three varsity programs in the fall, volleyball and softball for girls and a coed cross country program.
New Haven’s softball team has a new head coach this season in Doug Peirick. He was the assistant for Tim Scheer last year and the team had one of its most successful seasons in years, going 7-12 overall, 4-3 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Peirick reports having 12 players out for this year’s team, which is going to make it difficult to find flexibility for the roster with only three substitutes.
Two of the team’s best players do return in Ryan Stutzman and Mackenzie Wilson. Both were honored by the Four Rivers Conference.
Stutzman can pitch and play catcher, but Peirick indicated she likely will be the main pitcher this season.
Wilson played shortstop last season, but Peirick said he’s still evaluating the best positions for each of the players.
The volleyball Lady Shamrocks have been working to improve in every area, Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
Major emphasis have been given to serve receive and defense.
So far, McKenzie Overschmidt, Hannah Rethemeyer and McKenzie Pecaut have been among the standouts, Hoener said.
Heat has been another factor.
“It was another hot practice last night (Monday),” Hoener said. “Even though we started practice later, many of the girls were soaked with sweat when we were finished. We pay very close attention to the kids to make sure they’re getting plenty of water.”
Hoener is taking on additional duties this season as the school’s athletic director after Ray Steinhoff retired.
The cross country program runs Friday, Aug. 30, at the Brookdale Farms Invitation in Eureka. The team hosts the New Haven Invitational Sept. 7.
The softball Lady Shamrocks open the season Saturday, Aug. 31, in the New Haven Tournament.
The first match for New Haven volleyball is Sept. 3 at home against Cuba. Junior varsity competition starts at 5:30 p.m.