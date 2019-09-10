Bouncing back from a season-opening loss, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks ripped Cuba Thursday at home, 15-5.
New Haven (1-1) lost Tuesday at New Bloomfield, 11-1.
Cuba
“It was a good bounceback game for us and nice to get that first win of the season,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We were a lot better in the field on defense and at the plate the girls were patient and did not help out their pitchers by swinging at balls. Because of our patience we were able to have runners on base and put a lot of pressure on their defense which worked to our advantage."
New Haven broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the second. Cuba scored once in the third, but New Haven responded with four more runs. Each team scored three times in the fourth and the game ended on the run rule after the top of the fifth.
Ryan Stutzman was the winning pitcher, going the distance. She allowed five runs on 10 hits, four walks and one hit batter. She struck out nine.
Meagan Holtmeyer had three hits while Mackenzie Wilson, Brande Kubiak, Stutzman and Jessica Underwood had two apiece.
Holtmeyer, Wilson and Underwood doubled.
Madison Langenberg and Lexi Sidwell singled.
Sidwell and Underwood each walked twice. Madison Langenberg, Wilson, Stutzman, Brenna Langenberg and Emilee Hinten walked once.
Holtmeyer, Kubiak, Stutzman and Sidwell each stole one base.
Holtmeyer, Kubiak and Stutzman each scored three times. Madison Langenberg, Wilson, Sidwell, Underwood, Brenna Langenberg and Hinten scored once.
Underwood drove in three. Wilson, Stutzman and Hinten had two RBIs apiece. Madison Langenberg, Holtmeyer, Kubiak and Sidwell each drove in one run.
“We still need to improve every game, but it was nice to see some improvement from our last game,” Peirick said.
New Bloomfield
New Haven’s season opener came Tuesday on the road at New Bloomfield, a six-inning 11-1 defeat.
“We have some kids playing in positions that they are really not comfortable with and we also have a couple of kids who were playing in their first varsity softball game,” Peirick said. “I think there were a few nerves for those kids and they really didn’t play like they are capable of playing.”
New Bloomfield took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second and added three more in the third.
Each team scored once in the fourth. New Bloomfield added four runs in the sixth to end it on the run rule.
“We had too many errors (eight) and too many strikeouts (13) to be successful, but we will keep working and hopefully get those kinks worked out,” Peirick said.
Stutzman pitched and went all six innings, allowing 11 runs (six earned) on seven hits, eight walks and two hit batters. She struck out six.
New Haven had four hits in the game. Wilson doubled. Kubiak, Stutzman and Sidwell singled.
Wilson scored the run and Sidwell drove her home.
Wilson also drew the team’s lone walk.