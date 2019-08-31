It’s the first high school tournament set to be played locally.
And there’s already been a change.
The New Haven Softball Classic will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, at two fields in the New Haven City Park.
Games will be played at Lions Field and Bock Field starting at 8 a.m.
In the week leading up to the tournament, the tournament lost a team as Belle decided to drop. That’s put New Haven’s new Athletic Director Jaime Hoener into her first in-season decision.
The tournament now will operate with seven teams with one three-team pool and a four-team bracket.
Pool games will be played at Lions Field while the bracket games will take place at Bock Field.
The pool consists of New Haven, Hermann and Russellville. Bracket teams are St. James, Montgomery County, Elsberry and Calvary Lutheran.
New Haven opens pool action at 8 a.m. against Hermann. The second pool game is Hermann versus Russellville at 9:45 a.m. and New Haven takes on Russellville at 11:15 a.m.
Best record wins the pool, although if there are ties, it comes down to head-to-head play as the first tiebreaker.
Total runs allowed is second for tiebreakers with total run differential (capped at 10 per game) next. Total runs scored is the fourth tiebreaker.
Over at Bock Field, St. James will play Montgomery County at 8 a.m. with Elsberry then facing Calvary Lutheran at 9:45 a.m.
The losers of the first two games will play at 11:15 a.m. and the winners from the first two games face off at 12:45 p.m.
Both sides of the event come together after that.
The consolation game, between the third-place pool team and the winner of the 11:15 a.m. bracket game, will be played on Bock Field at 12:45 p.m.
The third-place game and championship both will be contested at 2:15 p.m. The title contest takes place at Lions Field and the third-place game will be on Bock Field.