There was good news and bad news for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks Monday.
The good news was the night’s match, a Class 2 District 7 Tournament win over Tolton Catholic at Montgomery County, 25-12, 25-22.
The bad news is that the fourth-seeded Lady Shamrocks (8-20-1) face defending state champion Hermann (27-5) in Tuesday’s semifinal match. Hermann swept New Haven in Four Rivers Conference action Oct. 15 in Hermann, 25-6, 25-7.
In the win over Tolton, New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said there were many positives.
Ellie Westermeyer served three of New Haven’s seven aces for the night.
“Ellie had a good serving night for us,” Hoener said. “She really put some pressure on Tolton’s serve receive.”
McKenzie Pecaut paced the offense with nine kills.
“McKenzie Pecaut was very aggressive in the front row,” Hoener said. “She read the defense well and was able to get some kills when we needed them.”
McKenzie Overschmidt was next with four kills. Hannah Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each had two kills. Maria Sheible ended with one.
Pecaut was the digs leader with 14 and Lauren Hoerstkamp contributed 10. Sheible was next with eight. Westermeyer added five. Rethemeyer and Alaina Scott each had one dig.
Westermeyer had 10 assists. Pecaut was next with six. Rethemeyer and Sheible each had one.
Sheible served two aces while Overschmidt and Pecaut added one ace apiece.