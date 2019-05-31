Scoring in the final three innings, the New Haven Post 366 Junior Legion team defeated the Union Post 297 Freshmen Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark in Union, 5-2.
The game was a rarity as the two teams crossed the age boundary to play a nonleague game against each other.
Union (4-4) opened scoring with a run in the first and added another run in the bottom of the second.
But that was it for Union’s scoring.
New Haven (3-3) broke through with three runs in the fifth and added single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings.
“They did what they’ve done for the first few games of the season and they battled back,” New Haven Manager Tori Panhorst said. “They got out of some tough situations, which to me is the sign of a great team. They keep playing until the last out.”
Union Manager Ryan Bailey said his team was able to strike early.
“We loaded the bases in both of the first two innings and only scored one run in each,” Bailey said. “The rest of the game we only got three guys on base and one ran us out of an inning. We have to take advantage of our chances early and also make the most of the base runners we get when chances start to become few and far between.”
New Haven’s Trey Roettering was able to go the distance. He finished out the game close to his pitch limit, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. Roettering struck out 10 Union batters.
“Roettering does a real nice job for us,” Panhorst said.
Union used the game as a chance to give four pitchers the chance to see game action.
Alex Kuelker started and went two innings, allowing a walk and striking out three.
Colton Morrow pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
“One of the few highlights from the game was our pitching early on,” Bailey said. “Alex Kuelker was sharp in his two innings of work, really filling the zone up with strikes. If he can do that consistently this summer he’ll have a successful year on the mound in the ninth district. Colton Morrow also gave us a very good two innings in relief. He hasn’t pitched much since he is our catcher but when given the chance he’s someone we can turn to for a few innings here and there.”
Blake Sharp allowed a run on two walks while getting one out.
Conner Borgmann finished out the game, going 2.1 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out two.
“I also was pleased with Conner Borgmann’s effort on the mound at the end of the game in terms of the amount of strikes he threw,” Bailey said. “Conner is coming back from some arm issues this spring so to see him throwing strikes consistently is a good thing.”
Each team had five hits and five walks in the game. Union had two batters hit by pitches while New Haven had one.
New Haven got two hits from Matthew Nenninger, Roettering and William Hellmann. Nenninger doubled.
Logan Williams, Nenninger, Nolen Brown, Blake Schroeder and Kaleb Briggs walked. Schroeder was hit by a pitch.
“We’re trying to make due,” Panhorst said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids this year stepping up for us.”
Panhorst noted several of the double-rostered players were playing with the Post 366 Seniors that night.
Briggs and Brown stole bases.
Williams, Nenninger, Hellmann, Schroeder and Briggs scored the runs.
Roettering, Hellmann, Jacob Engelbrecht and Logan Heather drove in runs.
For Union, Blake Sharp had two hits.
Jayden Overschmidt, Borgmann, Kuelker and Cooper Bailey each had one hit.
Morrow drew the lone Union walk. Ryan Ewald and Luke Koch were hit by pitches.
Hayden Burke, Koch, Overschmidt and Blake Sharp stole bases.
Burke and Sharp scored the Union runs. Overschmidt and Borgmann recorded the RBIs.