New class?
No problem.
New Haven’s track program moved from Class 1 to Class 2 this season, but the Shamrocks and Lady Shamrocks still were able to finish near the top at the Class 2 District 4 event Saturday at home.
New Haven’s girls placed third and the boys were fourth in the meet.
“The meet itself ran very well and the weather cooperated,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “I feel that both teams did well considering our age, experience and ability at this time. Numerous athletes set personal records finishing the season with their best performance. As a coach, I can’t ask much more than that, doing the best you can in your last meet.”
On the girls side, New Haven scored 112 points to finish behind Steelville (174) and Licking (118).
Following New Haven were Belle (71), Hartville (69), Conway (41), Mansfield (30), Plato (29), Gainsville (18), Dixon (14), Cabool (11) and Bourbon (9).
In the boys meet, New Haven scored 77 points to place third behind Steelville (193), Licking (153) and Dixon (81).
Plato was fifth with 71 points while Bourbon scored 54. The rest of the teams were Belle (26), Hartville (24), Cabool (22), Gainesville (10), Mansfield (six) and Conway (two).
Those who finished in the top four in each event qualified to compete at this Saturday’s Class 2 Section 2 event at South Callaway High School. Also there will be qualifiers from Class 2 District 3. Also taking place there will be the Class 1 Section 1 meet.
Girls Qualifiers
• Lauren Hoerstkamp won the pole vault with teammate Grace Faris placing second. Both cleared 7-6 with Hoerstkamp winning on misses.
• The 3,200-meter relay team of Hannah Rethemeyer, Madison Langenberg, Kayla Brumels and Emma McIntyre placed second in 11:12.45.
• The 400-meter relay team of Peyton Sumpter, Casey Baker, Faris and Brande Kubiak was second in 54.39.
• Emma McIntyre ended second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:51.30. Julia McIntyre was third in 12:57.79.
• Lauralie Grater ended third in the 100-meter high hurdles in 19.29.
• The 800-meter relay team of Hannah Borcherding, Maria Sheible, Kubiak and Faris placed third in 1:59.09.
• The Lady Shamrocks were third in the 1,600-meter relay with Hannah Rethemeyer, Borcherding, Natalie Covington and Faris finishing in 4:47.16.
• Baker was fourth in the triple jump at 30-11.25.
• Ellie Westermeyer placed fourth in the discus at 87-9.
• Emma McIntyre ended fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:55.34.
Boys Qualifiers
• As projected, New Haven won the 3,200-meter relay with Dominic Lewis, Tim Madden, Joseph Rethemeyer and Martin Lewis running. They posted a time of 8:45.51.
• Joseph Rethemeyer was the champion in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.26.
• Madden was the runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:46.46. Joseph Rethemeyer ended fourth in 4:48.02.
• The 400-meter relay team of John Liggett, Daniel Huff, Adam Homeyer and Cole Weiser placed second in 50.21.
• Liggett ended third in the high jump at 5-6.
• Demetri Pataky finished third in the pole vault at 10-6.
“I wasn’t too surprised with the events that qualified to sectional, after reviewing the meet performance sheets last week, I could see that we had some events that would qualify especially in the relays and distance events,” Tucker said. “I was pleased that in the field we had more success than I would have thought based on the performance list which just goes to show that if you do your best and don’t worry about the competition you can get through.”
Scoring Points
Several athletes scored points, but didn’t finish high enough to advance to the sectional round.
Julia McIntyre placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
Grater was fifth in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Hannah Rethemeyer was fifth and Brumels placed sixth in the 800-meter run.
Austin Tegeler was fifth in the boys 3,200-meter run.
Lucy Hoener was fifth in the girls javelin and Westermeyer ended sixth.
Cole Weiser was fifth in the boys high jump and triple jump.
Baker and Emily Delgado finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the girls high jump.
Madden and Martin Lewis were sixth and seventh in the boys 800-meter run.
Sumpter was sixth in the girls triple jump.
Liggett was seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the boys long jump.
The boys 800-meter relay team of Brennan Warmbrodt, Huff, Josh Kleinheider and Homeyer ended seventh.
Collin Steinbeck scored a point for eighth in the boys javelin.
Gavin Allen was eighth in the boys shot put.
Natalie Covington ended eighth in the 400-meter dash.
“Sectional will be a challenge for us,” Tucker said. “We are going to have to have near-perfect performances in many events if we are going to advance,” Tucker said.
“Moving up a class has made it more difficult simply because of the number of athletes I have as compared to other schools but that aside our athletes are as prepared and ready as any team we have fielded and will be competitive on Saturday.”