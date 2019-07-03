The month of June did not end the way the New Haven Post 366 Seniors would have liked.
Post 366 (4-8, 3-8) ended the month on a four-game losing streak over the weekend. New Haven suffered a 6-3 loss Friday on the road at Hannibal Post 55 (4-10, 3-9), then a 3-1 loss at St. Peters Post 313 (8-6, 8-6) Saturday.
To finish the weekend, New Haven lost twice at home Sunday against St. Charles Post 312 (6-6, 6-6), 5-4, and in a rematch with Post 55, 12-1.
Friday
New Haven struck first in Friday’s road game at Hannibal, scoring twice in the top of the third inning.
Hannibal evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
Post 366 came back with one run in the top of the sixth, but Post 55 answered back with four runs in the home half and that is where the scoring ceased.
New Haven tallied eight hits with Jarrett Hamlett’s double the only one to go for extra bases.
Jared Mistler had two singles for New Haven. August Panhorst, Owen Borcherding, Jason Lause, Brynner Frankenberg and Blake Schroeder recorded one hit each.
Jay Eichelberger, Hamlett and Mistler scored the three New Haven runs.
Mistler picked up two runs batted in and Frankenberg drove in one.
Eichelberger, Panhorst and Borcherding each drew a pair of walks.
Schroeder, Mistler and Borcherding were each hit by pitches.
Hamlett put down a sacrifice bunt.
Borcherding and Eichelberger stole two bases each. Mistler and Schroeder each stole one.
On the mound, Nate Rickman tossed five innings for Post 366 and allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits and a walk, striking out four.
Trent Kormeier threw the final inning. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks.
Saturday
Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first inning at St. Peters.
New Haven scored once in the top half of the opening frame, but Post 313 came back with two runs in the home half of the inning.
St. Peters added the only other run in the bottom of the fourth.
Kormeier and Borcherding both singled to account for the only New Haven hits in the contest against Post 313’s Carson Shultz.
Shultz was charged with one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out 11 in the game.
Borcherding drew the walk. He and Kormeier each stole a base.
Ethan Groner and Hamlett sacrificed in the contest.
Eichelberger opposed Shultz on the mound and threw all six innings for Post 366. He allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks to go with two strikeouts.
Statistics for Sunday’s two games were not available as of print deadline.
Post 366 continued Ninth District play Tuesday at Sullivan Post 18 and is next scheduled to host Washington Post 218 Saturday at 1 p.m.