New Haven’s three fall sports teams closed out their first week of practice last week with many positives.
New Haven volleyball Head Coach Jaime Hoener said her Lady Shamrocks have been getting stronger as the first week went along.
“The effort level was higher Friday than it has been for most of the week,” Hoener said. “Not that the girls weren’t working hard on the other days. They just seemed to really get after it on Friday.”
Hoener reported that all who came out for practice Monday were kept on the team as there were no cuts.
The first day proved to be quite a challenge due to the heat. However, that was the only day practices had to be altered.
“Monday was the only really hot day,” Hoener said. “We started at 7 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. We just stuck to our normal practice time on the other days. They definitely had a good sweat going, but they didn’t complain about it one bit.”
Hoener feels seniors McKenzie Overschmidt and McKenzie Pecaut are the top returning players this season.
Overschmidt is an outside hitter. Pecaut is one of the team’s setters and also hits while on the front row.
A pair of juniors also are expected to step up this season. Both Ellie Westermeyer and Hannah Rethemeyer have seen varsity action.
“They’re not really newcomers, but we’re looking for them to playing bigger roles this year,” Hoener said.
Cross Country
Head Coach John Tucker has been pleased with his team over the opening week.
“We are progressing nicely through the first week but we still have a ways to go,” Tucker said. “I have a good group of young men and women who are focused and willing to put forth the effort required to improve and have success.”
Tucker indicated heat has been a little bit of a factor, but his runners have adapted.
“The heat has impacted us a bit but not that much,” Tucker said. “When the heat index is high we practice in the evening on our course in the city park where there is plenty of water and as the sun sets we are not on the roads.”
Tucker said transitioning to the cross country distance has been one of the biggest challenges.
“Our biggest weakness right now is our conditioning, which is normal for our program,” Tucker said. “Most of my runners also play other sports, so even though they have done some running over the summer, they were also involved in basketball and baseball, which does very little to prepare you for running fast 5Ks.”
Tucker feels the senior class is leading the way currently.
“My seniors are our bright spot currently,” Tucker said. “They came into the season in shape and are leading by example in practice encouraging the younger ones to work hard.”
New Haven’s softball Lady Shamrocks are gearing up to host the annual New Haven Classic Saturday, Aug. 31.
The annual tournament consists of eight teams and will run on two fields, Lions and Bock, at the New Haven City Park.