In its first season in Class 2, the New Haven track Shamrocks and Lady Shamrocks were able to scratch out some points at the MSHSAA Championships last weekend in Jefferson City.
New Haven scored seven points on the boys side to tie Putnam County, Stockton, Pierce City and Licking for 33rd in the team standings.
Monroe City won the state title with 57 points with Lathrop ending second at 46 points. Rounding out the top five were Clark County (44), Principia (40), South Shelby (38) and Cleveland NJROTC (38).
Hermann ended eighth at 27 points.
In the girls standings, New Haven netted two points to tie College Heights Christian for 44th place.
West Platte was the state champion at 50 points and was followed by Jefferson (Festus) with 43 points.
Adrian was third at 41 while Summit Christian Academy scored 39 points. North Platte (34) was fifth.
Hermann was 17th with 19 points.
“Overall, I feel we did well considering the jump to Class 2,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “State is always tough and I was really happy with how both Emma McIntyre and Joseph Rethemeyer both finished higher than they were seeded.”
Tucker hoped for better results with another entry.
“I would have liked the boys 3,200 relay to run a season best time but even with that we would have been hard-pressed to run as fast as the top three teams,” Tucker said. “In the end we learned a few things about the level of competition and will make adjustments next season.”
Boys
• Joseph Rethemeyer had New Haven’s top finish, taking fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:28.77.
• The 3,200-meter relay team of Dominic Lewis, Tim Madden, Rethemeyer and Martin Lewis placed seventh in 8:34.13 to score two team points.
Girls
• McIntyre, a sophomore, scored New Haven’s two points for a seventh-place finish in the 3,200-meter run at 12:25.76.
• Sophomore Grace Faris ended 11th in the pole vault, clearing 8-3.
• McIntyre was 14th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:53.45.
Hermann
Hermann earned 10 medals in nine different events.
• The boys 3,200-meter relay team of Dalton Gleeson, Michael Giles, Peter Giles and Carter Hemeyer was second in 8:23.63. Principia won the title in 8:16.63.
• Gleeson was the runner-up in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:02.49. Clark County’s Nathan Frazee was the winner in 9:55.57.
• Hemeyer ran third in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:33.55 while Gleeson was fifth in 4:34.91.
• Morgan Miller placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:05.51.
• Miller was fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:27.68.
• Grace Godat was fifth in the 400-meter run in 1:00.78.
• Megan Gerloff scored two points for finishing seventh in the girls triple jump at 34-3.
• The girls 800-meter relay team of Madison Dixon, Brianna Thomas, Cydney Moeckli and Godat ended seventh in 1:51.62.
• Brennan Knipping was eighth in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.47.
Kaylyn Powers placed 10th in the girls shot put. Jake Weber placed 10th in the boys 3,200-meter run. Thomas ended 11th in the 100-meter dash.
The boys 800-meter relay team placed 12th. Knipping was 12th in the 200-meter dash.
Thomas was 14th in the 200-meter dash. Clara Scheible was 14th in the girls 3,200-meter run. Hermann was 15th in the girls 3,200-meter relay.