Keeping the ball in play, New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks started Four Rivers Conference softball play with a win.
New Haven (3-2, 1-1) won on the road Tuesday at St. Clair (0-4, 0-1), 9-2, in the league opener. The Lady Shamrocks later lost Thursday at Owensville, 10-0.
A key for the Lady Shamrocks Tuesday was limiting strikeouts to just two in the game and making the St. Clair defense work for its outs.
“We put pressure on them just by hitting the ball,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Once one person started hitting the ball, the rest of the girls followed. When you put pressure on the defense by hitting the ball, good things can happen and that’s what happened today.”
New Haven scored twice in the top of the first inning, adding to its lead with one run in the third, two in the fourth and four in the seventh.
St. Clair got both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Lady Bulldogs had chances to score earlier in the game, but had their momentum stopped with some key outs called on the basepaths.
“We’ve just got to do a better job of having quality at-bats,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “The girls had three or four at-bats by the seventh inning and by then it just started to click for them.”
Ryan Stutzmann was the winning pitcher in the contest. She threw all seven innings for New Haven and struck out 10 while allowing the two runs on six hits and eight walks.
“Ryan pitched a good game,” Peirick said. “She’s obviously our No. 1 pitcher and I think she wore down there in the seventh inning a little bit, but she’s a good pitcher for us and does a really good job of keeping them off-balance and off base.”
Madelyn Ruszala pitched all seven innings for St. Clair. She allowed five earned runs on 13 hits and no walks.
All 13 New Haven hits went for singles.
Brenna Langenberg and Stutzmann led the way with three hits apiece for the Lady Shamrocks.
Mackenzie Wilson picked up two hits.
Madison Langenberg, Meagan Holtmeyer, Brande Kubiak, Lexy Sidwell and Jessica Underwood each batted their way aboard once.
Brenna Langenberg and Sidwell each stole a base.
St. Clair totaled six singles in the game from six different batters — Ruszala, Andi Ingle, Jessica Besss, Calyn LaCrone, Gabby Marler and Jill Love.
Ruszala and Love scored the two St. Clair runs.
Bess and LaCrone were each credited with an RBI.
Ruszala stole a base.
LaCrone and Ruszala both walked twice. Ingle, Gabby Maxwell, Current Smith and Love drew one walk apiece.
Both teams continued conference play Thursday and will next play another pair of conference opponents on Tuesday with New Haven playing at Union and St. Clair hosting Sullivan. Both of this coming Tuesday’s games are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.