New Haven will have two runners competing in the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships Saturday at Gans Creek near Columbia.
Junior Emma McIntyre and senior Austin Tegeler qualified from the Class 2 District 4 meet held Saturday in Linn.
McIntyre ran 12th in the girls race in a time of 21:24.98.
Tegeler was New Haven’s lone boys qualifier, placing 14th in 17:50.06.
“I had one girl and one boy qualify for state which is what we should have done,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “District 4 was extremely competitive and I was very pleased with the effort all my runners gave. It could have been very easy for many of them to give up but none of them did. They worked hard throughout the race and represent our program and school well.”
Tegeler will run at 9:35 a.m. Saturday while McIntyre’s race is at 10:50 a.m.
New Haven placed fourth in the boys team standings with 115 points.
Fatima (38 points) and Hermann (47) earned the two team qualifying berths for the Class 2 state meet.
Tolton Catholic placed third with 66 points. Following New Haven were New Bloomfield (149), Russellville (151), North Callaway (186), Linn (211) and Versailles (231).
Ending the season were Dominic Lewis (23rd in 18:42.84), Logan Williams (27th in 19:02), Matthew Otten (31st in 19:35.09), Charlie Roth (32nd in 19:40.13), Hunter Tallent (44th in 20:21.72) and Andrew Rethemeyer (46th in 20:29.85).
In the girls race, New Haven’s other runners were Caroline Otten (23rd in 23:27.95), Chloe Grater (30th in 23:56.23), Kayla Brumels (31st in 23:57.65), Grace Allgaier (38th in 24:48.67), Emily Delgado (39th in 24:55.47) and Lauralie Grater (45th in 25:35.30).
Fatima (39) and Tolton Catholic (43) qualified to send their teams to the state meet. Hermann was third at 67 points.
Rounding out the team scores were North Callaway (99), New Haven (112) and New Bloomfield (151).