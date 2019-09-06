New Haven’s annual cross country invitational meet is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event runs in the New Haven City Park. Middle school runners will compete on the 2-mile course while high school runners will take on the 3.1-mile course.
The meet is held in the New Haven City Park around the high school. The event starts with a coaches meeting at 8:15 a.m. with the middle school girls race following at 8:30 a.m. All other races will start five minutes after the finish of the previous race.
The event race order is middle school girls, middle school boys, high school girls, junior varsity boys and varsity boys.
A community race will follow the final high school race.
Schools expected to compete this year are Belle, Calvary Lutheran, Chamois, Tolton Catholic, Hermann, Lighthouse Prep Academy, Linn, Montgomery County, New Bloomfield, New Haven, Owensville, St. Dominic, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union, Vienna and Winfield.
The event used to be the New Haven Short Course Invitational before the school added length to the course to make it the regulation 3.1 miles several years ago.
A concession stand will be available at the meet.
Parking will be open at several areas throughout the New Haven City Park, especially near the school.