Ray Steinhoff, the longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director at New Haven High School, will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Springfield.
Also at the event, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will soon honor late basketball coach Charlie Spoonhour as a Missouri Sports Legend and also induct former Lincoln High School and Missouri Southern State University standout Anita Rank Oplotnik as well as the Marshfield High School Girls Basketball Program and the Nixa High School Boys Basketball Program.
The Basketball Tipoff Luncheon presented by Mercy is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. For tickets, call 417-889-3100.
President and Executive Director Jerald Andrews announced the luncheon Monday. A bust of Spoonhour, specially cast in bronze, will be unveiled during the luncheon and will be forever on display on the Legends Walkway at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in southeast Springfield. In fact, fans who contribute to the bronze can have their names featured on a bronze plaque affixed to Spoonhour’s pedestal on the walkway.
The Hall of Fame also will honor the Filbert Five men’s and women’s teams. The award is named for the late Gary Filbert, a Missouri Sports Legend (2011) who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and then directing the Show-Me State Games.
The Filbert Five women are: Jill Esely Durnin (Savannah High School/William Jewell College), Dr. Tammy Erwin (Walnut Grove High School/Southwest Baptist University/College of the Ozarks), Carrie Long Green (Skyline High School/Southwest Baptist University), Brittany Percival Lyon (Hartville High School/Missouri Science & Technology) and Kelsey Williams (Eminence High School/Moberly Area Community College/Lincoln University/University of Central Missouri).
The Filbert Five men are: Brent Blevins (Forsyth High School/College of the Ozarks), Avery Dingman (Branson High School/Creighton University), Chris Ijames (Republic High School/Drury University), Stan Jinks (Parkview High School/Missouri State University) and Rob Yanders (Milwaukee’s Vincent High School/Missouri State-West Plains/Missouri State).
A sponsorship table of eight is $400 and includes an artist rending of Spoonhour, an autographed poster of inductees and recognition in the printed program. A head table ticket is $100, and an individual ticket is $40. Numerous other sponsorships are available, including congratulatory ads.
For more information, contact the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100.