With the Class 2 District 8 Tournament looming, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks are trying to gain some momentum.
New Haven (5-11) is seeded third for the tournament, to be played at Linn. The host team is the top seed, followed by Belle. New Haven faces Belle next Thursday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
The other teams are fourth-seeded Cuba and No. 5 Hermann.
New Haven stopped a three-game losing streak Wednesday, defeating Valley Park at home, 10-2.
“Yesterday’s win over Valley Park was a really good win for us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We hit the ball really well last night and did a good job of running the bases and taking advantage of their miscues in the field.”
Peirick credited pitcher Ryan Stutzman for her efforts during the game.
“Ryan Stutzman pitched the best game of her season last night,” said Peirick.
Overall, Peirick feels his team is playing solid softball at this point.
“The last two games, even though we lost to Calvary Lutheran, were well-played games in the field,” Peirick said. “I think we only had one error in each of those games.
“Errors have been our biggest problem this year. If we can limit our errors, we can compete every night, especially against teams in our district,” Peirick said.
New Haven’s Thursday home game against Montgomery County first was postponed until Friday, and then called off entirely. It will not be made up.