So far, Andrew Reidt likes what he has seen from his New Haven baseball Shamrocks.
“Things have been going well for the team so far,” Reidt said. “I like the competition level of the team through the first couple games of the season. If we can limit the strikeouts at the plate and the walks on the mound we will find ourselves in a lot of close ballgames this year.”
Through Monday, New Haven is 1-4 on the season. The Shamrocks no longer play in the Four Rivers Classic but have found competition elsewhere.
New Haven lost 10-0 at Wellsville to start the campaign March 18.
The Shamrocks won 8-3 at home against Grandview March 21. That was New Haven’s first March win since the team beat St. James March 28, 2015, in the Four Rivers Classic.
Playing at Community R-6 in Audrain County, the Shamrocks lost 6-1 March 22.
And Linn beat New Haven Monday, 15-0.
Still, that’s an improvement over recent years.
In 2018, New Haven went 3-14 for the season but two of the wins came in the district tournament.
The Shamrocks were winless in 2017 (0-14) and 2016 (0-16). New Haven went 5-13 in 2015.
So far, the win over Grandview has been the biggest highlight.
In that game, Grandview grabbed a 3-0 lead with a run in the first and two in the second.
New Haven chipped back with a run in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Trent Kormeier was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing three runs on two hits. He struck out 11.
Matthew Laune pitched two innings of shutout ball, allowing three walks and striking out five.
Offensively, Levi Schroeder led the way with two hits.
Jay Eichelberger doubled and drove home three runs. Owen Borcherding singled and drove in two.
Cody Groner, Ethan Groner, August Panhorst, Christian Paterson and Isaac Vedder had one hit apiece.
Borcherding scored twice. Cody Groner, Ethan Groner, Kormeier, Paterson, Schroeder and Vedder also scored.
Borcherding drew two walks and Vedder walked once.
Before the Linn game, Vedder led the Shamrocks with a .500 batting average with four hits in eight at-bats.
Schroeder was batting .444 with Borcherding next at .333.
Vedder, Schroeder and Eichelberger had one double apiece.
Schroeder and Borcherding each had scored two runs. Borcherding and Eichelberger had three RBIs apiece.
Cody Groner had half of the team’s four stolen bases.
In the pitching department, Kormeier and Laune had the best game, combining for the win. Paterson had one game with 2.1 innings pitched and a 3.00 ERA.
After playing Belle Thursday, the Shamrocks host Union Monday to open Four Rivers Conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.