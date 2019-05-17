The season continues for several members of the New Haven track program.
New Haven qualified five entries for this week’s Class 2 State Meet to be held at Jefferson City High School Friday and Saturday.
“It was a tough day for our girls team but I was pleased with how they competed,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
New Haven’s girls finished eighth with 39 points in the Class 2 Section 2 Meet at South Callaway High School while the boys scored 30 points to place 10th.
On the girls side, there were 20 schools which scored points. Steelville won the team title with 89 points while Cole Camp was second at 86 and Hermann placed third with 84 points. From there, it was a drop to South Callaway at 52 points.
Linn was one point ahead of New Haven at 40 points while the Lady Shamrocks finished a point in front of New Bloomfield.
In the boys meet, Fayette was the winner with 88 points while Hermann scored 78 and Tipton was third at 70.
South Callaway (69) and Licking (68) rounded out the top five.
Plato was just ahead of New Haven, scoring 37 points to take ninth. Calvary Lutheran was 11th at 26 points.
There were 19 schools which scored points in the meet.
“Emma McIntyre had a strong meet running her best times in both the 1,600 and the 3,200,” Tucker said. “Grace Faris also had a strong meet getting her best height in the pole vault and tying a school record. On the boys side the 3,200 relay ran a very good race and getting our best time of the season. Finally Joseph Rethemeyer also got his best time of the year in the 3,200 and set a new school record. As you can see, in order for us to advance, we had to have our best performance of the year and that will be the case in Jefferson City if they want to get into the top eight.”
Advancing to State
Just as was the case at the district meet, the top four finishers in each event earned the right to advance to this week’s state meet.
New Haven’s state qualifiers are:
• The boys 3,200-meter relay team of Dominic Lewis, Tim Madden, Joseph Rethemeyer and Martin Lewis won in 8:32.60.
• Joseph Rethemeyer was the runner-up in the boys 3,200-meter run at 10:21.56. Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson won in 10:03.28.
• Emma McIntyre was third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:38.30.
• Grace Faris placed third in the pole vault, clearing 8-6.
• Emma McIntyre finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:55.34.
Season Finished
Those finishing fifth through eighth concluded the season at the sectional level.
Ending at South Callaway were:
• Natalie Hoerstkamp cleared 7-0 to place fifth in the girls pole vault.
• Liggett was fifth in the boys high jump at 5-4.
• Julia McIntyre was sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 13:10.86.
• Lauralie Grater finished sixth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 19.19.
• The 400-meter girls relay of Peyton Sumpter, Casey Baker, Faris and Brande Kubiak ended sixth in 55.45.
• The 3,200-meter relay team of Hannah Rethemeyer, Madison Langenberg, Kayla Brumels and Emma McIntyre ended sixth in 11:27.09.
• Tim Madden was sixth in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:45.10. Joseph Rethemeyer was seventh in 4:45.11.
• The girls 800-meter relay of Hannah Borcherding, Maria Sheible, Kubiak and Faris was seventh in 2:02.00.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Hannah Rethemeyer, Borcherding, Natalie Covington and Faris ended seventh in 4:48.66.
Demetri Pataky cleared 9-6 to finish seventh in the boys pole vault.
• Baker was eighth in the girls triple jump at 29-5.
• Ellie Westermeyer placed eighth in the girls discus at 87-9.
• The boys 400-meter relay team of John Liggett, Daniel Huff, Adam Homeyer and Cole Weiser ended eighth in 51.53.